LeBron James closes in on scoring record, but Lakers lose grip and fall to Pelicans

One mistake sent the Lakers into a free fall Saturday, zapping their momentum and ending their five-game road trip on a sour note.

After the Lakers led for all but one possession through three quarters, a turnover triggered the Pelicans and led New Orleans to a 131-126 win.

The Lakers controlled the game until a disastrous five seconds to end the third quarter. Russell Westbrook took his eye off C.J. McCollum, and the guard drove easily to the basket for two of his 23 points.

When will LeBron James become NBA's all-time leading scorer? A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record.



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387



LeBron James points: 38,352



Points from record: 36 points



Projected games until record: 2



Projected record date: Feb. 9 vs. Bucks 🏀 Complete coverage 🏀

Then on the ensuing inbounds, Wenyen Gabriel threw a brutal cross-court pass that McCollum tipped and Jose Alvarado intercepted. Alvarado hit a three to cut the Lakers’ lead to 106-103, igniting the crowd as the game headed to the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans went on an 11-2 run to start the fourth to lead by six. The Lakers never led again.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points against his old team but had just two in the fourth. LeBron James scored 27 and Westbrook, who was questionable until game time because of an illness, had 15. James is now 36 points from breaking Kareem Adbul-Jabbar’s career scoring record.

The Lakers went 2-3 on their trip, with New Orleans snapping a 10-game losing streak. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram scored 35 points to lead the Pelicans.