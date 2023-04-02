LeBron James has triple-double in Lakers’ rout of the Rockets for third win in a row

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who finished with 40 points and nine rebounds, drives against Rockets center Alperen Sengun during the first half Sunday.

When Stephan Silas and the Rockets last saw LeBron James, it was in mid-January in Los Angeles. The Lakers were on shaky ground, five games below .500, and in real trouble against Houston.

But James put the team on his back, scoring 48 points in his most dominant offensive game of the season to get the Lakers a win they desperately needed.

Sunday, the Rockets saw James again.

They saw him crash the glass. They saw him throw perfect lead passes to Austin Reaves. They saw him respond to a missed transition layup with a thunderous dunk on his next touch.

James was able to play his best role — a little of each — as he orchestrated a dominant 134-109 win for the Lakers.

James scored 18 to go with 11 assists and 10 rebounds, his 107th career triple-double, tying him with Jason Kidd for fourth most in NBA history.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura dives under Rockets forward Tari Eason to grab a loose ball Sunday. (Michael Wyke / Associated Press)

Anthony Davis led the way with 40 points and nine rebounds, and reserve Rui Hachimura had his best game as a Laker with 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

The win is the Lakers’ third in a row, the team now two games over .500 — half a game behind the sixth-place Clippers — with four left to play this season. The Clippers play host to the Lakers on Wednesday.

D’Angelo Russell did leave the game at halftime because of a sore left foot, but the injury didn’t require X-rays. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the move to remove Russell was precautionary and that he could have continued if needed.