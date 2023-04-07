Lakers beat Suns despite LeBron James struggling to score

LeBron James looked blankly at the rim after an easy shot failed to fall. Two possessions later, he winced as the right cut by a teammate didn’t materialize and another possession went to waste.

Later, matched up with slight Phoenix guard Landry Shamet, James looked for a way to score in the post. He passed out of the opportunity. Later, he simply ran Shamet over for a charge and then missed a shot in the paint with the backup getting another stop on the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Friday night, James played in his seventh game since returning from a torn tendon in his foot and the Lakers very much looked like a team that was searching for answers instead of one polishing everything heading into the postseason.

A big part of that, particularly since the Lakers have been back in Los Angeles this week, has been James as he’s searched for consistent rhythm.

Advertisement

Friday, with the clock about to expire in the Lakers’ 121-107 win against the Suns, James held the ball above his head and fired a laser to D’Angelo Russell, who splashed home a three-pointer.

It was the right play at the right time, the kind the Lakers and their coach are comfortable getting from one of their stars.

With James struggling to score, the Lakers got 24 points from Russell, 22 from Austin Reaves and 21 from Malik Beasley. Anthony Davis scored just 14 but grabbed 21 rebounds.

James scored only three points in the first half Wednesday against the Clippers before erupting for 30 in the second half — though the Lakers’ slow start ultimately doomed them against their in-house rivals.

“I’m absolutely encouraged by his performance,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game of James since his return. “Disappointed that he had to play that much [against the Clippers]. We had some lulls, some misplaced possessions, no disrespect to the teams we play, but we have to play better as a group so he doesn’t have to carry that load. But he’s in a great mind space, he’s in a great place physically outside of his foot issue and he’s managing that well. And it’s different. His passion is different.”

James’ return to the court wasn’t guaranteed after he injured his foot on Feb. 26. The Lakers, though, won enough without him while his recovery accelerate to the point that he was able to join the team for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Since then, the Lakers have clinched at least a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament with a guarantee of hosting at least one game as a seventh or eighth seed. With help, they still have a chance to qualify for a first-round playoff series with a top-six finish in the West.

James scored just 16 points, needing 19 shot attempts. He frustratingly took just two free-throw attempts. It was his second-lowest scoring game of the season.

And for the third-straight game and the fourth since his return, James committed at least five turnovers — one sure sign showcasing a combination of rust after a 13-game absence and a roster that turned over heavily at the trade deadline.