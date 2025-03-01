No. 4 USC vs. No. 2 UCLA women’s basketball: Live updates, start time and more

- Share via
USC moves to No. 1 in latest NCAA women’s basketball tournament projections
JuJu Watkins and USC moved up to a No. 1 seed in the women’s NCAA tournament in the latest projections of the top teams.
The Trojans would be joined by UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame as the top seeds if the tournament began now, according to the NCAA selection committee, which on Thursday did its second reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds.
Another dominant effort by Lauren Betts as UCLA routs Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Lauren Betts had 26 points and 10 rebounds and second-ranked UCLA routed Wisconsin 91-61 on Wednesday night to set up a showdown with No. 4 USC for the Big Ten title.
UCLA (28-1 overall, 16-1 Big Ten) moved into a first-place tie with USC heading into the regular-season finale Saturday at home against the Trojans, who handed the Bruins their only defeat, 71-60 earlier this month.
After early growing pains, Kiki Iriafen has become part of USC’s one-two scoring punch
Kiki Iriafen tried to play coy. But the man serenading her new USC teammates and coaches over dinner in the back room of their swanky Paris restaurant had just brought out an extra microphone. And now teammates were egging her on.
She brushed them off at first. But they knew her well enough already to know she couldn’t resist.