No. 4 USC vs. No. 2 UCLA women’s basketball: Live updates, start time and more

USC moves to No. 1 in latest NCAA women’s basketball tournament projections

USC guard JuJu Watkins drives to the basketball under pressure from Illinois’ Adalia McKenzie on Sunday.

JuJu Watkins and USC moved up to a No. 1 seed in the women’s NCAA tournament in the latest projections of the top teams.

The Trojans would be joined by UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame as the top seeds if the tournament began now, according to the NCAA selection committee, which on Thursday did its second reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds.