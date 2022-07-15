Dodger Stadium concession workers agree to not strike during All-Star Game events

Concession workers will not strike during All-Star events at Dodger Stadium.

The union representing the workers said Friday that “substantial progress” had been made in contract negotiations with Levy Restaurants, the Chicago-based company that employs the workers and contracts with the Dodgers to operate stadium concessions.

“Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued negotiations,” according to a joint statement posted on the union’s Twitter account Friday.

The All-Star events start with the Futures Game on Saturday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The union had announced Monday that workers had authorized a strike “at any time” while pursuing a “fair new union contract,” without specifying any demands. The Major League Baseball Players Assn. subsequently issued a statement in support of the workers.

The union said it represents close to 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium.