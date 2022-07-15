Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodger Stadium concession workers agree to not strike during All-Star Game events

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, right, speaks as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on during an event
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, speaks as members of the Dodgers look on during an event to officially launch the countdown to MLB All-Star Week on May 3 at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Bill Shaikin
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Concession workers will not strike during All-Star events at Dodger Stadium.

The union representing the workers said Friday that “substantial progress” had been made in contract negotiations with Levy Restaurants, the Chicago-based company that employs the workers and contracts with the Dodgers to operate stadium concessions.

“Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued negotiations,” according to a joint statement posted on the union’s Twitter account Friday.

Los Angeles, CA - October 21: The moon rises behind the Los Angeles Dodgers All Star Game sign.

Dodgers

Complete coverage: MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

The MLB All-Star Game is returning to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980. Here’s our coverage:

The All-Star events start with the Futures Game on Saturday, followed by the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The union had announced Monday that workers had authorized a strike “at any time” while pursuing a “fair new union contract,” without specifying any demands. The Major League Baseball Players Assn. subsequently issued a statement in support of the workers.

Advertisement

The union said it represents close to 1,500 food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers at Dodger Stadium.

DodgersMLB All-Star Game in L.A.
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement