Osa Odighizuwa becomes second UCLA player to say he’s headed to NFL

UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa as expected announced he is headed for the NFL draft on Tuesday after having been one of only two Bruins to participate in senior day festivities last weekend.

Odighizuwa made his intentions known in a Twitter post in which he thanked his coaches and teammates.

“As I prepare to pursue my dreams, I leave with so many things gained,” Odighizuwa wrote. “I have made many lifelong friendships and memories here. I’m also able to check off a goal in life as I leave having been able to receive an education and earn a degree from this top tier university. I wouldn’t trade any of this for the world. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

I love you Bruin nation and I thank you 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/GAyFmnjv74 — GLOSA (@Osagoeshard) December 22, 2020

A redshirt senior, Odighizuwa could have returned for one more college season after the NCAA granted every player an additional year of eligibility.

Advertisement

His final college season was his best, with Odighizuwa logging six tackles for loss in seven games, including a career-high four sacks, as part of a resurgent defense.

Odighizuwa is the younger brother of former UCLA defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa, who spent two seasons with the New York Giants after they selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr., the other Bruin who took part in senior day ceremonies, previously announced he was headed to the NFL.