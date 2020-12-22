Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Osa Odighizuwa becomes second UCLA player to say he’s headed to NFL

UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa pressures USC quarterback Kedon Slovis on Dec. 12 at the Rose Bowl.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa as expected announced he is headed for the NFL draft on Tuesday after having been one of only two Bruins to participate in senior day festivities last weekend.

Odighizuwa made his intentions known in a Twitter post in which he thanked his coaches and teammates.

“As I prepare to pursue my dreams, I leave with so many things gained,” Odighizuwa wrote. “I have made many lifelong friendships and memories here. I’m also able to check off a goal in life as I leave having been able to receive an education and earn a degree from this top tier university. I wouldn’t trade any of this for the world. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

A redshirt senior, Odighizuwa could have returned for one more college season after the NCAA granted every player an additional year of eligibility.

Advertisement

His final college season was his best, with Odighizuwa logging six tackles for loss in seven games, including a career-high four sacks, as part of a resurgent defense.

Odighizuwa is the younger brother of former UCLA defensive end Owamagbe Odighizuwa, who spent two seasons with the New York Giants after they selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Running back Demetric Felton Jr., the other Bruin who took part in senior day ceremonies, previously announced he was headed to the NFL.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement