Albert Pujols' campaign against human trafficking inspires $500,000 commitment from MLB and MLBPA

Strike Out Slavery is now in its third year, the number of ballpark concerts will grow to four this season (Angel Stadium, Nationals Park, Citi Field in New York and Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City), and the grant from the MLB and MLBPA should help spread the message. Deidre Pujols said she would eventually like to see a concert in each of the 30 major league ballparks, and a player from every team serving as an ambassador for Strike Out Slavery.