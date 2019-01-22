Mariano Rivera could become first unanimous Hall of Fame inductee

Martinez would be the third inductee who played the majority of his games as a designated hitter and second in this class, joining Harold Baines, who was inducted by the Today’s Game Committee along with closer Lee Smith last month. According to Thibodaux’s tally, Martinez is tracking at 90.8% after finishing with 70.4% of the vote last year. He batted .312 with 309 home runs and a .933 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He won two batting titles, led the American League in on-base percentage three times, made seven all-star teams and had the league’s DH award named after him.