MLB: Parker Bridwell claimed by the Yankees

Right-hander Parker Bridwell was claimed off waivers from the Angels by the New York Yankees.
Bridwell, 27, was 10-3 with a 3.64 earned-run average in 2017 but sat out much of 2018 because of elbow inflammation.
Braves get Donaldson, McCann
The Atlanta Braves agreed to one-year contracts with third baseman Josh Donaldson for $23 million and catcher Brian McCann for $2 million. Both were free agents.
Donaldson was limited to 52 games last season because of injuries, hitting .246 with eight home runs and 23 runs batted in. He was dealt to Cleveland by Toronto on Aug. 31.
McCann, an All-Star with the Braves from 2005 to 2013, hit .212 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs in 63 games for Houston.