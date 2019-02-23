MLB notes: Ervin Santana agrees to minor-league deal with White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have finalized minor league deals with right-hander Ervin Santana and outfielder Preston Tucker.
The 36-year-old Santana made five starts with Minnesota last season after having surgery on his right middle finger two weeks before spring training. The two-time All-Star is looking to win a spot in Chicago's rotation.
The 28-year-old Tucker played for Atlanta and Cincinnati last year, batting .229 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 97 games.
The White Sox announced the contracts on Saturday.
Santana made his major league debut in 2005 with the Los Angeles Angels. He is 149-125 with a 4.06 ERA in 384 career games with the Angels, Royals, Braves and Twins.
In other MLB news:
— The St. Louis Cardinals have signed Jose Martinez to a two-year contract, essentially buying out the slugging outfielder's first year of arbitration next season. Terms of his contract were not disclosed. The 30-year-old Martinez led the Cardinals with a .305 average and 163 hits last season, and was seventh among National League batting leaders. He played 887 games in the minors before finally reaching the big leagues, but he's hit .309 over parts of three seasons since arriving.
— The Cincinnati Reds have signed shortstop Jose Iglesias to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training. The 29-year-old Iglesias will compete for a place on the Reds' bench. The Cuban native played in 125 games for Detroit last season, hitting .269 with five home runs and 48 RBIs. Bell made clear that Jose Peraza will be the Reds' starting shortstop.