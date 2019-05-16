Christian Yelich hits his 17th and 18th homers in 11-3 Brewers win

Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 17th and 18th homers to help Zach Davies and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 on Thursday.
Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also went deep as the Brewers won their third in a row after losing the series opener against the NL East-leading Phillies.
Davies (5-0) allowed three runs — one earned — and four hits in six innings. He pitched out of trouble often because of four errors behind him.
Yelich homered to right-center in the first for a 1-0 lead off Zach Eflin (5-4). He added a solo drive off Edgar Garcia in the eighth to make it 8-3. The reigning NL MVP has three of his fivemulti-homer games this season.
Yelich had three hits and scored three times, and is batting .342.
Grandal hit a three-run shot off Seranthony Dominguez in the seventh and Moustakas took Austin Davis deep in the ninth.
Jean Segura hit a solo homer for the Phillies.