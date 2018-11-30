Cubs offer contract to shortstop Addison Russell while he's suspended over domestic violence allegations

The Chicago Cubs have offered suspended shortstop Addison Russell a 2019 contract while maintaining that his future with the team is not certain.
Russell is serving a 40-game domestic violence suspension following allegations by his ex-wife.
Theo Epstein, Cubs president of baseball operations, said in a statement Friday the “procedural step” did not “represent the finish line nor rubber-stamp his future” with the team.
Teams had a deadline Friday to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Russell accepted a 40-game suspension in October for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. The decision followed allegations made by his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy. Though Russell has denied the allegations, he apologized to Reidy and his family for “my past behavior.”
Russell had a $3.2-million salary last season. His unpaid suspension includes the 11 regular-season games he missed after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 21. Russell will be eligible to return May 3 against St. Louis, barring any postponements.