Most hated baseball team on Twitter? The Dodgers are in the mix

Betting site casinoinsider.com put together a map using geotagged Twitter data tracking over 10,000 tweets that discuss hating a specific Major League Baseball team. For example, tweets with phrases such "I hate [insert team]" were counted. According to the map, the most hated team, overwhelmingly, was the Yankees, taking 28 out of the 50 states. The Dodgers were the third-most-hated MLB team and took the unwelcome honor in five states in the Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Midwest.