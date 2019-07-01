Advertisement

Most hated baseball team on Twitter? The Dodgers are in the mix

By
Jul 01, 2019 | 6:30 AM
The Dodgers' Justin Turner, left, is congratulated by teammate Alex Verdugo after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Thursday. (Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Sports fans always have a team they love to hate. This hatred could stem from a simple rivalry to the constant success of a franchise.

In baseball, teams such as the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs have among the biggest fan bases but are also some of the most hated teams in the game — at least on Twitter.

Betting site casinoinsider.com put together a map using geotagged Twitter data tracking over 10,000 tweets that discuss hating a specific Major League Baseball team. For example, tweets with phrases such "I hate [insert team]" were counted. According to the map, the most hated team, overwhelmingly, was the Yankees, taking 28 out of the 50 states. The Dodgers were the third-most-hated MLB team and took the unwelcome honor in five states in the Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Midwest.

Betting site casinoinsider.com put a map together using geotagged twitter data tracking over 10,000 tweets that discuss hating a specific Major League Baseball team. (Casinoinsider.con / Handout)

Six teams dominated the map in terms of the most "haters" across the nation. Those teams also have some of the largest fan bases, which is likely a contributing factor. Also, five out of the six teams on the map have at least three World Series championships.

The state breakdown was as follows:

Yankees - 28 states

Cubs - eight states

Dodgers - five states

St. Louis Cardinals - four states

New York Mets - four states

Red Sox - one state

The Dodgers and Yankees are currently given the best odds to win the World Series this season, so the map could change a bit come fall.

