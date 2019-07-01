Most hated baseball team on Twitter? The Dodgers are in the mix

Sports fans always have a team they love to hate. This hatred could stem from a simple rivalry to the constant success of a franchise.
In baseball, teams such as the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs have among the biggest fan bases but are also some of the most hated teams in the game — at least on Twitter.
Betting site casinoinsider.com put together a map using geotagged Twitter data tracking over 10,000 tweets that discuss hating a specific Major League Baseball team. For example, tweets with phrases such "I hate [insert team]" were counted. According to the map, the most hated team, overwhelmingly, was the Yankees, taking 28 out of the 50 states. The Dodgers were the third-most-hated MLB team and took the unwelcome honor in five states in the Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Midwest.
Six teams dominated the map in terms of the most "haters" across the nation. Those teams also have some of the largest fan bases, which is likely a contributing factor. Also, five out of the six teams on the map have at least three World Series championships.
The state breakdown was as follows:
Yankees - 28 states
Cubs - eight states
Dodgers - five states
St. Louis Cardinals - four states
New York Mets - four states
Red Sox - one state
The Dodgers and Yankees are currently given the best odds to win the World Series this season, so the map could change a bit come fall.