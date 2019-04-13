Stat corner: Is Chris Davis the worst hitter ever?

Chris Davis of Baltimore has played in 12 of the Orioles’ 14 games this season and is 0 for 33 (through Friday). That is an OPS+ of -57, which hurts my head to even try to figure out. This comes on the heels of a 2018 season in which he hit .168, the lowest average in history for anyone who qualified for the batting title. But what did that mean in OPS+? Let’s take a look at the 10 worst OPS+ numbers for players who had at least 502 plate appearances since 1901 and the 10 worst since 1950.