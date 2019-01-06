Alabama vs. Clemson: A look at how the teams match up in the College Football Playoff championship game

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence vs. Alabama quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. It was early in the season when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney switched gears and installed Lawrence, a freshman, as the starter. After a rocky debut against Syracuse, Lawrence soon grew comfortable, ranking 15th nationally in quarterback efficiency with 2,933 yards and 27 touchdowns. In Tuscaloosa, coach Nick Saban made a similar move, picking Tagovailoa over established starter Hurts, who had gone 26-2 the previous seasons. Tagovailoa ranks No. 1 in efficiency with 3,671 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, lifting the Crimson Tide offense to a new level. Hurts has remained with the program and stayed involved, leading Alabama to a comeback victory over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game after Tagovailoa was injured. Look for Saban to rotate quarterbacks occasionally and even play them both at the same time, making use of Hurts’ speed. “It’s really fun,” Tagovailoa said. “No one knows who is going to get the ball.”