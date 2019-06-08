2019 Belmont Stakes preview: A horse-by-horse look at the field

Why he’ll win: He was sired by Tapit, who has three of the last five Belmont Stakes winners, so you know he’s got the distance. His best stakes race was a second in the Fountain of Youth, losing to Code of Honor. If he can run back to that form, and given his pedigree, he could be on the board. Picks up Hall of Fame and Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith, who is the only vestige of Southern California in the final Triple Crown race.