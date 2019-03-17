Nothing can replace the excitement of Roger Federer versus Rafael Nadal

“We’ve had so many epic battles that yes, I know that every one that we have now could be our last,” Federer said as he spoke to the crowd at center court, a gracious move on his part. “Was this our chance for the last one? I really hope not, and I believe that at the level he’s playing and I’m still going there’s definitely going to be more, but if we stay up high in the rankings it’s a long way to get to each other in the draw.