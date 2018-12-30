A look at Monday's bowl games

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who announced last week that he would return for his senior season, has a touchdown pass in 27 straight games, the longest streak in the nation. The Ducks average 39.4 points in games he has started in his career. Michigan State is first in the nation in run defense, giving up only 81.3 yards a game. Spartans lineman Kenny Willekes led the Big Ten in tackles for a loss (20) and was fourth in sacks with eight.