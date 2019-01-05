College basketball: No. 8 Michigan State pulls away late against No. 14 Ohio State

Cassius Winston scored 25 points, Nick Ward added 21 and No. 8 Michigan State extended its unbeaten streak to eight games with an 86-77 victory over No. 14 Ohio State on Saturday.
The second half was tied six times before the Spartans took the lead on a Ward foul shot, and a layup by Kenny Goins put them up by three with 3:28 left.
A Kyle Ahrens put-back at the 2:35 mark, a turnover by Ohio State’s Keyshawn Woods and a pair of Aaron Henry foul shots all but sealed it for Michigan State. Ohio State got to within six points twice in the last minute but couldn’t get closer.
Kaleb Wesson scored 25 points despite being in second-half foul trouble, and Luther Muhammed had 12 for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who saw a six game winning streak snapped.
Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) hasn’t lost since Nov. 27.
Ohio State led 43-36 at halftime, boosted by a late 3-pointer from Duane Washington Jr. and another from Kaleb Wesson with 13 seconds left in the half.
at No. 10 Virginia Tech 77, Boston College 66: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points to lead No. 10 Virginia Tech to a 77-66 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
Alexander-Walker made 9 of 14 from the floor for the Hokies (13-1, 2-0 ACC), who overcame a cold-shooting first half to win their eighth straight game. Virginia Tech shot 55.6 percent in the second half (15 of 27).
Boston College (9-4, 0-1) led early in the second half, but Virginia Tech took control with an 11-0 run. Alexander-Walker scored six of those points as the Hokies took a 43-36 lead and never trailed. Alexander-Walker set a career high in scoring in an ACC game.
No. 11 Texas Tech 63, Kansas State 57: Davide Moretti scored 19 points and Matt Mooney added 14 to help No. 11 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 63-57 on Saturday in a matchup of defensive-minded teams.
Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 16 points and Cartier Diarra added 11 on a day when they struggled to make shots and hit just 33 percent (19 of 57) from the field.
Kansas State (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) erased most of a 34-19 halftime deficit when Brown knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:55 to go that pulled the Wildcats to within 43-42.
But Texas Tech (13-1, 2-0) found some offensive rhythm to pull away, despite some struggles at the free-throw line in the second half (15 of 23). Moretti hit a series of big shots in the second half to account for 10 straight points and help the Red Raiders overcome 13 turnovers in the half.
at Alabama 77, No. 13 Kentucky 75: Tevin Mack made six first-half 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Alabama held off No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Dazon Ingram scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including some key free throws in the Crimson Tide’s fifth consecutive win. The Wildcats gave them a big scare in the final seconds after surging back from 11 points down.
Ingram made two free throws with 23 seconds left in between back-to-back layups by Ashton Hagans. Hagans’ second cut it to 76-73 with 16 seconds left. Alabama (10-3) got the ball across midcourt but Hagans came away with the ball on a steal from Ingram.
PJ Washington scored on a dunk with 5 seconds to play and Kentucky (10-3) quickly fouled John Petty, who made one of two from the line.
Tyler Herro’s 3-point try for the win at the buzzer bounced off the rim.
No. 15 North Carolina 85, at Pittsburgh 60: North Carolina forward Cameron Johnson knew the boos were coming. Expected them actually. It’s part of the deal when you leave one school for another. So when the Pittsburgh’s “Oakland Zoo” student section politely let the former Panther have it during pregame introductions on Saturday, he took it as a bit of a compliment.
“No hard feelings on my end,” Johnson said with a shrug.
Besides, the boos faded quickly. Johnson helped make sure of it, hitting his first three shots on his way to 15 points and nine rebounds as the 15th-ranked Tar Heels opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a lopsided 85-60 victory.
Other notable games:
Syracuse 72, at Notre Dame 62: Redshirt junior guard Elijah Hughes erupted for career highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds as Syracuse dominated down the stretch during a 72-62 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.
at Butler 84, Creighton 69: Kamar Baldwin scored a season-high 28 points and Butler defeated Creighton 84-69 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.