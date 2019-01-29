Zion Williamson powers No. 2 Duke past Notre Dame

Zion Williamson scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and fellow freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for another 30 points as No. 2 Duke rolled to an 83-61 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.
Williamson made 10 of 12 shots from the field for the Blue Devils, who were in control all the way.
Duke (18-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game while sending the Fighting Irish (11-10, 1-7) to their sixth straight loss.
Barrett tallied 17 points for the Devils to go with nine rebounds. Reddish had 13 points.
John Mooney scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Notre Dame. It was his seventh consecutive double-double.
Prentiss Hubb added 13 points and T.J. Gibbs 12 for the Irish.
Duke, which led by as many 24 points in the second half, was up 46-28 by halftime.
The Blue Devils roared to a 17-2 lead in the opening six minutes, with Williamson scoring nine points during the spree, and were up 26-7 by the time 10 minutes had elapsed.
Notre Dame trimmed its deficit under double digits just once, at 32-23. The Blue Devils' immediate response to that was a 10-0 run over a span of 2:22.