College basketball: No. 4 Virginia beats No. 25 Wisconsin for Battle 4 Atlantis title

De'Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.
But the Cavs' usual tough defense was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm's distance.
Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.
at No. 9 Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55: Iggy Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Jordan Poole added 14 to lead Michigan to an easy victory. Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines, all in the first half. Michigan (6-0) avoided a letdown in its first game back in Ann Arbor after three impressive wins away from home.
The unbeaten Wolverines have won each of their games by at least 19 points. They led 42-22 at halftime in this one and held Chattanooga (2-5) to 36 percent shooting, including an 8-of-30 showing from the field in the first half.
Kevin Easley led the Mocs with 21 points.
No. 14 Florida State 79, No. 19 LSU 76 (OT): Mfiondu Kabengele hit a 3-pointer with a half-second left in overtime, and Florida State advanced to the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.
Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele's shot from the corner bounced off the rim and into the basket.
After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.
LSU (5-1) will go against Oklahoma State in Sunday's third-place game.
at No. 24 Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46: Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Ryan Cline had 17 as Purdue routed Robert Morris. The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot. Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points. The Colonials (3-3) shot 31.5 percent (17 for 54) from the field.
SOUTHLAND
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 115, Cal Baptist 107 (3OT): Martaveous McKnight scored nine of his 40 points in the third overtime as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Cal Baptist 115-107 on Friday.
McKnight had three points and Charles Jackson made a 3-pointer as part of a 10-2 surge to open the third extra period, and the Golden Lions led 108-100 with 1:25 left. Cal Baptist cut the deficit to 109-105 but didn't get closer.
McKnight was 13 of 27 from the field and made 13 of 18 free throws. He made the second of two free-throw attempts to tie the game at 78 at the end of regulation.
Jackson made six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points. Shaun Doss had 15 points, and Terrance Banyard added 12 points and 22 rebounds for Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-4).
Milan Acquaah had 26 points to lead Cal Baptist (2-3). Ty Rowell had 21 points and Jordan Heading 20. Rowell's 3-pointer at the buzzer forced a third overtime tied at 98. The game was part of the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational. The winner plays the Howard-Little Rock winner on Saturday.