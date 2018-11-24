College basketball: No. 4 Virginia beats No. 25 Wisconsin for Battle 4 Atlantis title

at No. 24 Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46: Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Ryan Cline had 17 as Purdue routed Robert Morris. The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot. Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points. The Colonials (3-3) shot 31.5 percent (17 for 54) from the field.