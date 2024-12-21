Prep basketball roundup: Eastvale Roosevelt wins championship at Tarkanian Classic

Eastvale Roosevelt players (from left) Issac Williamson, Cameron Anderson, Dominic Copenhagen and Myles Walker joined with Brayden Burries (not pictured) to lead the team to the Tarkanian Classic championship.

Don’t doubt the Eastvale Roosevelt Mustangs this basketball season. Runner-up to Harvard-Westlake last season in the Southern Section Open Division final, the Mustangs return most of their top players and gave everyone a reminder of how good they could be by winning the Tarkanian Classic Platinum Division championship on Saturday at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

Roosevelt (11-1) fell behind by as many as 15 points in the early going before handing Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (12-1) its first defeat 76-58. Brayden Burries, considered the best unsigned senior in California, was named tournament MVP and finished with 26 points. Issac Williamson had 19 points and Dominic Copenhagen 10.

Notre Dame trailed 35-34 at halftime and by 10 points after three quarters. Lino Mark received little playing time because of an apparent injury. Tyran Stokes had 20 points and 11 rebounds while Zachary White added 18 points for Notre Dame.

Redondo Union 79, Layton Christian 66: The Sea Hawks (10-1) took third place in the Platinum Division of the Tarkanian Classic. Hudson Mayes made 10 of 15 shots and finished with 24 points. SJ Madison added 18 points.

Leuzinger 75, Denver South 66: In overtime, Leuzinger won its division in the Tarkanian Classic. Joshua Garland scored 23 points and tournament MVP Malachi Knight had 17 points for 10-3 Leuzinger.

Seattle Rainier Beach 82, Westchester 74: Tajh Ariza scored 36 points in the loss for the Comets.

Chatsworth 75, Wilsonville (Ore.) 45: Alijah Arenas had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Chancellors (8-1) in Oregon. Tekeio Phillips added 13 points.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 88, Arizona Basha 67: Harvard-bound Douglas Langford Jr. finished with 37 points.

Camarillo 76, Righetti 27: The Scorpions improved to 12-1 behind Jackson Yeates and Cajun Mike-Price, both of whom had 16 points.

Saugus 64, Palisades 62: Bryce Mejia made the game-winning basket for Saugus and finished with 17 points. Max Guardado led the way for the Centurions with 25 points.

Santa Margarita 87, Murrieta Valley 64: Kaiden Bailey made five threes and finished with 18 points and Drew Anderson added 18 points for the 8-1 Eagles.

Foothill 65, Ventura 42: Lorenzo Turner had 15 points for 10-3 Foothill.

Heritage Christian 67, Oakwood 23: Tae Simmons made all 15 of his shots and finished with 30 points for 12-0 Heritage Christian.

Girls basketball

Tarkanian Championship

Sierra Canyon 75, Nevada Democracy Prep 47: The unbeaten Trailblazers (8-0) won their division of the Tarkanian Classic. Center Emilia Krstevski led the way with 23 points.