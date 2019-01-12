College basketball: Louisville stuns No. 12 North Carolina; Iowa State upset

Roy Williams suffered his worst home loss in 16 seasons with North Carolina as Louisville stunned the 12th-ranked Tar Heels 83-62 on Saturday.
Connecticut transfer Steven Enoch had season highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Dwayne Sutton added 17 points and 10 rebounds while flirting with at triple-double, and Louisville (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from a frustrating loss to long-struggling Pittsburgh.
The Cardinals jumped on the Tar Heels in the opening minutes and led nearly the entire game, turning a 43-34 halftime lead into a lopsided margin. Louisville shot 52 percent, made 11 3-pointers and finished with a 40-31 edge on the glass against one of the nation's best rebounding teams.
Kenny Williams scored 12 points for the Tar Heels (12-4, 2-1), who shot 35 percent — including 3 of 22 on 3-pointers — and committed 11 second-half turnovers.
No. 4 Virginia 63, at Clemson 43: Kyle Guy had 13 points, De'Andre Hunter scored 12 and No. 4 Virginia improved to 15-0 with a 63-43 victory over Clemson on Saturday.
Clemson started the day with a national championship football parade and celebration just a few steps away at Death Valley. The basketball Tigers (10-6, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) had hoped to add to the good feelings with their first win over Virginia since 2012.
Instead, the Cavaliers turned up their trademark defense to make it a long afternoon for Clemson and maintain their run as the ACC's only undefeated squad at 3-0.
at No. 15 North Carolina State 86, Pittsburgh 80: DJ Funderburk scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 15 North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 86-80 on Saturday.
Devon Daniels scored 19 points, Eric Lockett added 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Torin Dorn finished with 12 for the Wolfpack (14-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
They bounced back from a tough loss to rival North Carolina and won their eighth in nine games despite losing two starters in the first half after big man Wyatt Walker was ejected and point guard Markell Johnson was injured.
Freshman Xavier Johnson had 20 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Au'Diese Toney scored 17 and Terrell Brown added 10 for the Panthers (11-5, 1-2), who led by four points with less than 6{ minutes remaining but couldn't finish off a second straight conference victory.
at No. 19 Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 64: Jeremy Harris scored 17 points and No. 19 Buffalo shook off a cold-shooting start to cruise past Miami (Ohio) 88-64 on Saturday.
Nick Perkins scored 12 points before hobbling off with an injury to his lower left leg midway through the second half. Dontay Caruthers scored six straight points — including two baskets off turnovers — in capping a decisive 19-2 run by hitting two free throws to put Buffalo ahead 63-42 with 8:34 left. Caruthers finished with 11 points.
The Bulls (15-1, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) extended their school-best home winning streak to 19, dating to a 73-62 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017. Buffalo has won 15 of its first 16 games for the second time in school history after going 15-1 in a 16-game season in 1929-30.
Nike Sibande scored 18 points and Darrian Ringo had 10 with seven rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (8-8, 0-3).
Kansas State 58, at No. 20 Iowa State 57: Barry Brown hit a layup with four seconds left and Kansas State stunned No. 20 Iowa State 58-57 on Saturday, handing the Cyclones their second straight loss.
Brown had 23 points to lead the Wildcats (12-4, 2-2 Big 12), who closed the game on a 10-2 run for their first road win of the year.
Iowa State, which hasn't won since blowing out Kansas last week, was up seven with five minutes left. But Brown hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 57-56 Iowa State — and Lindell Wigginton missed the front end of a subsequent one-and-one for the Cyclones.
Brown, who finished 9 of 20 from the floor, then drove through the paint for the game winner. Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and five assists to lead the Cyclones (12-4), who didn't score over the final 2:42.
Other games of note:
at Notre Dame 69, Boston College 66: Prentiss Hubb, a late starter when T.J. Gibbs was scratched with a pregame illness, hit a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left as roster-depleted Notre Dame got zero points from its bench and held off Boston College 69-66 on Saturday.