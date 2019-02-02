College basketball: No. 23 N.C. State held to 24 points in loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech

No. 23 North Carolina State was held to a stunningly low point total, beaten by No. 12 Virginia Tech 47-24 on Saturday in the Wolfpack's lowest-scoring output of the shot-clock era.
Kerry Blackshear had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 points for the Hokies (18-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led the entire way despite playing without point guard Justin Robinson.
Virginia Tech didn't put up huge numbers, shooting just 36% and making only seven of 21 shot from three-point range.
Then again, Virginia Tech didn't need much production against the cold-cold-cold-shooting Wolfpack (16-6, 4-5). N.C. State made only 9 of 54 shots during the game, a conversion rate of 16.7% that included two of 28 from the three-point arc.
It was N.C. State's lowest scoring output in any game since managing 12 points in a win against Duke in the 1968 ACC tournament, nearly two decades before the implementation of the shot clock.
at No. 2 Duke 91, St. John’s 61: Freshman phenom Zion Williamson scored 29 points, Tre Jones flirted with a triple-double and the Blue Devils won in a rout.
RJ Barrett added 15 points and 14 rebounds while Jones had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while also playing lockdown defense on Shamorie Ponds. The Blue Devils (19-2) shot 56% while winning their fifth straight.
Williamson stuffed the stat sheet in this one — hitting 13 of 17 shots while finishing with five steals, two blocks and a couple of his customary highlight-reel dunks.
LJ Figueroa had 14 points and Marvin Clark II added 12 for the Red Storm (16-6), who fell behind by 20 points before they hit a shot in the second half while losing their third in four games.
at No. 3 Virginia 56, Miami 46: De'Andre Hunter scored 14 points, Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and three blocks, and the Cavaliers were locked down on defense again. Kyle Guy added 10 points on just 4-for-15 shooting for the Cavaliers (20-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played without point guard and third-leading scorer Ty Jerome because of a sore back.
Chris Lykes scored 16 points to lead the Hurricanes (9-12, 1-8), who lost their fifth in a row. Zach Johnson and Sam Waardenburg each added 10, but Miami became the ninth team held below 50 points by the Cavaliers this season. The Hurricanes entered averaging 74.4 points per game.
at No. 25 Florida State 59, Georgia Tech 49: Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann each scored 12 points, and the Seminoles won their third straight game when the Yellow Jackets failed to score in the last 4:14. This was the lowest point total by a Florida State opponent this season and it ties the lowest output by Georgia Tech in a game this season.
Kabengele has scored in double figures in 14 of the Seminoles' 21 games, all as a reserve. Trent Forrest added nine points and six rebounds for the Seminoles (16-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Abdoulaye Gueye had 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Georgia Tech (11-11, 3-6), which has dropped five of its last six games.