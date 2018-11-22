College football viewers' guide: Division championships and rivalry games highlight weekend

The 90th meeting between the rivals features teams headed in opposite directions. USC is trying to avoid its first losing season since 2000, while Notre Dame is trying to clinch its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Since taking over at quarterback for the Fighting Irish, Ian Book has thrown for 2,116 yards and completed 72.6% of his passes. Spoiling Notre Dame’s playoff hopes may hush rumors about USC coach Clay Helton’s job status.