Racing! Jon White’s Kentucky Derby rankings are out

Sunday’s result: We tried two approaches on Sunday. A 3-5 odds on favorite in Incredible Lucky that should have won by half the track based on paper stats. She lost to a first-time starter who was 6-1 morning line and went off as second favorite. Lucky could not even finish in the money and adds to a long line of bad favorites at this current meet. In Race 8, morning-line longshot at 8-1 Shanghai Truffles was bet down to 7-2 but was stuck four wide for the entire race before putting in a nice closing bid to run fourth. It was a very good effort and definitely a horse to watch for in the coming races. Look for her to route next start as the added distance with this closing speed will be perfect. She closed as we expected, but the front-runners, on this currently front-running-biased track, had the upper hand. While we have blanked so far, shopping for value over bad favorites remains the strategy.