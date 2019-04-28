Racing! Checking on Derby horses, and congrats to a dominating performance by Paradise Woods

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 27. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.72 47.61 1:11.73 1:23.61 1:35.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 He Will 122 4 4 5–5 5–3 4–2 2–½ 1–1 Figueroa 3.60 2 Dallas Skyline 122 2 2 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–2 1–1 2–1½ Gryder 5.70 3 Tequila Joe 122 3 3 3–2 3–2½ 3–hd 4–1½ 3–¾ Delgadillo 6.10 7 Buckstopper Kit 124 6 6 6 6 6 5–6 4–2¼ Desormeaux 5.60 1 Start a Runnin 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 3–1 5–12½ Flores 1.60 6 Magic Musketier 124 5 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–½ 6 6 Espinoza 5.20

4 HE WILL 9.20 5.60 3.80 2 DALLAS SKYLINE 6.20 3.60 3 TEQUILA JOE 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $34.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-7) $71.72 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $76.90

Winner–He Will Ch.h.7 by Cyclotron out of Could She, by Lear Fan. Bred by Old English Rancho & Berumen (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC, Randall and Todaro. Mutuel Pool $205,490 Roulette Pool $185 Exacta Pool $103,759 Superfecta Pool $37,882 Trifecta Pool $64,518. Scratched–Flip the Coin Jan.

HE WILL saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, steadied when forced out in midstretch, altered course to the inside, bid just off the rail under urging to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and inched away late. DALLAS SKYLINE pulled early, pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, drifted out from the whip in midstretch and inched away briefly, drifted out again past midstretch then drifted inward in deep stretch and could not quite match the winner. TEQUILA JOE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn, continued outside the winner leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch, was forced out a bit in midstretch and gained the show. BUCKSTOPPER KIT settled off the pace and angled to the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, came out and split foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. START A RUNNIN drifted out on a slim early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MAGIC MUSKETIER chased outside a rival then off the rail on the backstretch, angled in outside a foe on the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run in midstretch but made no change when they ruled the trouble to TEQUILA JOE did not alter the original order of finish.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 24.29 48.51 1:14.66 1:28.43 1:42.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Majestic Diva 122 2 3 3–1½ 3–1 2–hd 1–1½ 1–1¼ Pereira 9.20 6 Road Test 117 5 4 4–1½ 5 4–½ 2–½ 2–4½ Diaz, Jr. 3.60 4 Ciao Luna 122 3 2 2–hd 2–hd 1–hd 3–1 3–1½ Talamo 1.20 2 Winner's Dream 122 1 5 5 4–hd 5 5 4–2¼ Puglisi 8.30 5 Empress of Lov 122 4 1 1–1 1–½ 3–1 4–1½ 5 Roman 2.10

3 MAJESTIC DIVA 20.40 8.60 3.40 6 ROAD TEST 5.00 2.60 4 CIAO LUNA 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $101.00 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $41.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-2) $41.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $57.65

Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.m.5 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Elva Winney. Mutuel Pool $152,517 Daily Double Pool $40,658 Exacta Pool $69,855 Superfecta Pool $25,278 Trifecta Pool $44,222. Claimed–Ciao Luna by Robert Bone. Trainer: Mike Puype. Claimed–Empress of Lov by Joette Youkhanna. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Scratched–Dahlia Azul.

MAJESTIC DIVA came off the inside into the backstretch, bid three deep to duel for the lead, gained the advantage into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. ROAD TEST chased off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished with interest to best the others. CIAO LUNA pulled between horses then a bit off the rail, stalked leaving the first turn, bid between foes on the backstretch and second turn, put a head in front leaving that turn, fought back just off the inside into the stretch and held third. WINNER'S DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response in the drive. EMPRESS OF LOV had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.44 44.30 56.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Rocky Policy 124 2 5 3–1½ 2–hd 1–hd 1–1¾ Talamo 3.50 1 Kentan Road 117 1 3 1–hd 1–2½ 2–4 2–1 Diaz, Jr. 1.30 7 Point Hope 124 7 4 6–1 5–1 4–hd 3–1¾ Van Dyke 3.70 3 Muthhila 118 3 1 4–hd 4–½ 5–4 4–1½ Quinonez 24.90 5 Time for Ebby 124 5 6 7 7 6–2 5–1½ Espinoza 13.80 6 Naughty Tiger 120 6 2 2–1 3–4 3–½ 6–6 Pereira 7.10 4 Hergame 124 4 7 5–½ 6–1½ 7 7 Blanc 8.80

2 ROCKY POLICY 9.00 4.60 3.00 1 KENTAN ROAD 3.20 2.40 7 POINT HOPE (IRE) 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $85.40 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-3) $24.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-7-3-5) $259.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7) $19.85

Winner–Rocky Policy Dbb.m.7 by Rock Slide out of Smart Policy, by Smart Strike. Bred by Shamrock Farm (MD). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Del Mar Summer Racing Club LLC, Arnason, Barry, Cavalli, John and Homme, Eric. Mutuel Pool $260,973 Roulette Pool $172 Daily Double Pool $15,885 Exacta Pool $125,785 Superfecta Pool $44,674 Super High Five Pool $2,966 Trifecta Pool $82,576. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $134.55. Pick Three Pool $63,815.

ROCKY POLICY had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out into the stretch, went after the runner-up under a left handed crack of the whip and an energetic hand ride to gain the lead in midstretch, kicked clear and held under steady handling late. KENTAN ROAD dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, fought back in midstretch and held second. POINT HOPE (IRE) stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out some into the stretch and bested the others. MUTHHILA (IRE) flashed early speed between rivals then stalked outside a foe, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TIME FOR EBBY hopped slightly then bobbled at the start, chased between foes early then inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. NAUGHTY TIGER had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, stalked alongside the winner leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. HERGAME (GB) bobbled at the start, moved up inside on the backstretch, was in a bit tight while trying to get out on the turn and weakened in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.67 49.34 1:13.90 1:39.87 1:53.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 El Huerfano 122 2 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 1–1½ Van Dyke 2.50 6 Surfing Star 124 5 2 3–½ 4–3 3–½ 3–1 2–½ Gryder 1.40 3 Route Six Six 122 3 5 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 3–8¼ Talamo 7.50 1 Pepe Tono 122 1 3 5 5 5 4–9 4–11½ Delgadillo 4.30 5 Popular Kid 124 4 4 4–3 3–hd 4–1 5 5 Desormeaux 4.20

2 EL HUERFANO 7.00 2.80 2.40 6 SURFING STAR 2.60 2.60 3 ROUTE SIX SIX 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $8.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-1) $7.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $19.55

Winner–El Huerfano B.g.7 by Tannersmyman out of Adriftinthebay, by Capsized. Bred by M. A. Douzos (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Where We At. Mutuel Pool $272,381 Daily Double Pool $25,142 Exacta Pool $103,400 Superfecta Pool $33,710 Trifecta Pool $59,807. Scratched–Two Thirty Five. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $66.35. Pick Three Pool $22,314.

EL HUERFANO angled in and inched away to set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the second turn, fought back under some urging in the stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch, continued to be shaken up with the reins while edging away again in deep stretch and was under steady handling late. SURFING STAR stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and continued willingly to gain the place late. ROUTE SIX SIX twisted his head a bit at the start, stalked just off the rail, bid outside the winner leaving the second turn and in the stretch, could not match that one in the final sixteenth and was outfinished for second. PEPE TONO settled off the pace inside, came out some on the backstretch, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. POPULAR KID angled in on the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Crystal Water Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.49 47.67 1:11.51 1:23.45 1:35.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 The Hunted 123 7 6 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ 2–½ 1–1 Pereira 2.50 3 Tule Fog 121 3 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 2–nk Blanc 7.20 4 Brandothebartender 123 4 4 5–hd 5–½ 5–1 3–hd 3–½ Talamo 2.10 2 Hardboot 121 2 7 7 7 6–½ 6–1 4–ns Espinoza 4.60 1 The Street Fighter 123 1 2 2–hd 3–1 2–hd 4–1 5–1 Gryder 8.60 6 Accountability 121 6 3 6–2 6–1½ 7 7 6–1½ Van Dyke 10.30 5 Soi Phet 121 5 5 3–1½ 2–1 3–1 5–hd 7 Quinonez 9.70

7 THE HUNTED 7.00 4.80 3.00 3 TULE FOG 5.60 3.80 4 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $26.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-2) $28.25 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-2-1) $2,173.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $46.55

Winner–The Hunted Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Lethal Hunter, by Jade Hunter. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $338,378 Roulette Pool $166 Daily Double Pool $37,086 Exacta Pool $164,339 Superfecta Pool $58,214 Super High Five Pool $2,848 Trifecta Pool $104,098. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $33.80. Pick Three Pool $78,811. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-2-2-7) 210 tickets with 4 correct paid $479.25. Pick Four Pool $131,791. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-2-2-7) 135 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,111.55. Pick Five Pool $488,512.

THE HUNTED stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging while drifting in some to gain the lead three wide in deep stretch and proved best. TULE FOG had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back between horses in deep stretch and held second. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, got through inside to bid along the rail in deep stretch and also continued on willingly to edge rivals for the show. HARDBOOT settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went three deep into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. THE STREET FIGHTER broke in a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was between foes through much of the drive and was outfinished. ACCOUNTABILITY chased outside a rival then between horses into the second turn, continued along the inside leaving that turn and in the stretch, lacked room some in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary response late. SOI PHET stalked outside a rival then off the rail a half mile out, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened late.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.98 47.03 59.39 1:12.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Shes All Woman 124 3 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–ns Mn Garcia 8.20 5 True Validity 124 5 3 3–½ 3–1 2–1 2–hd Pereira 0.40 2 Rather Nosy 124 2 2 5–1 4–hd 3–3 3–11 Fuentes 3.60 6 Tick Tock 124 6 5 1–hd 2–hd 4–2½ 4–7¾ Figueroa 31.80 4 Time for Kisses 122 4 4 4–hd 5–10 5 5 Talamo 8.30 1 Miss Bennet 122 1 6 6 6 dnf Roman 17.80

3 SHES ALL WOMAN 18.40 4.60 2.40 5 TRUE VALIDITY 2.40 2.10 2 RATHER NOSY 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $73.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $20.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-6) $19.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $18.20

Winner–Shes All Woman B.f.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Launch a Double, by Bright Launch. Bred by Off The Hook Partners LLC (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $262,556 Roulette Pool $169 Daily Double Pool $22,530 Exacta Pool $108,959 Superfecta Pool $47,007 Trifecta Pool $73,179. Claimed–True Validity by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $70.50. Pick Three Pool $48,631.

SHES ALL WOMAN had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled under urging between foes in deep stretch then had the rider lose the whip nearing the wire but gamely prevailed. TRUE VALIDITY stalked outside a rival then between foes, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and on the turn and through the stretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. RATHER NOSY saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room inside leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid along the rail past midstretch and also continued gamely to the wire. TICK TOCK angled in and dueled outside the winner then between horses on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TIME FOR KISSES stalked outside then three deep, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MISS BENNET bobbled at the start and again in the second stride, came off the rail on the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and was eased through the drive but eventually walked across the line.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.83 47.73 1:11.54 1:36.17 1:48.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Red King 122 3 6 6–½ 6–½ 7–1 3–hd 1–nk Gryder 5.50 5 Jungle Warfare 124 4 3 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 2–½ 2–nk Van Dyke 4.90 1 Major Cabbie 124 1 5 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 1–hd 3–1½ Desormeaux 3.50 7 Move Over 122 6 7 7–1 7–2 6–hd 6–1½ 4–1½ Espinoza 6.30 6 Kylemore 124 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 5–2 5–¾ Fuentes 8.30 10 War Chest 124 9 4 2–½ 2–1 2–1 4–hd 6–1¼ Pereira 16.40 2 Hootie 124 2 9 9 9 8–hd 7–1½ 7–ns Puglisi 14.50 8 Plain Wrap 124 7 8 8–hd 8–1½ 9 9 8–4¾ Delgadillo 79.30 9 Twentytwentyvision 124 8 1 4–½ 4–1½ 3–hd 8–hd 9 Talamo 2.70

4 RED KING 13.00 5.80 3.40 5 JUNGLE WARFARE 5.80 3.20 1 MAJOR CABBIE 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $159.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $27.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-7) $54.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-1-7-6) $1,196.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $66.80

Winner–Red King Ch.h.5 by English Channel out of Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip. Mutuel Pool $406,837 Roulette Pool $186 Daily Double Pool $27,175 Exacta Pool $204,324 Superfecta Pool $92,637 Super High Five Pool $3,137 Trifecta Pool $139,657. Scratched–Lazzam (GB). 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $157.20. Pick Three Pool $43,274.

RED KING between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch, gained a slim lead under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. JUNGLE WARFARE pulled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, split rivals leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid five wide in midstretch, drifted in some and continued willingly three deep on the wire. MAJOR CABBIE came out and steadied early, pulled inside and steadied again nearing the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead four wide between foes in midstretch, drifted in and fought back between rivals to the wire. MOVE OVER (GB) chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and bested the others. KYLEMORE angled in and dueled inside, fought back between horses in midstretch and to deep stretch and weakened some late. WAR CHEST pulled four wide then three deep, bid outside a rival into the first turn to duel for the lead, battled between horses in midstretch and past midstretch and also weakened late. HOOTIE bobbled at the start and steadied twice early when rank, saved ground, came out some past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. PLAIN WRAP settled outside a rival, came out some in midstretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. TWENTYTWENTYVISION pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Margarita Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.37 47.35 1:11.59 1:38.30 1:51.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Paradise Woods 120 7 5 2–1½ 2–2 2–5 1–8 1–10½ Smith 0.60 3 La Force 120 3 7 6–hd 6–hd 6–4 2–1 2–5¼ Van Dyke 2.90 2 Exuberance 120 2 3 4–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 4–7 3–½ Arroyo, Jr. 55.20 7 Just a Smidge 120 6 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 4–12½ Mn Garcia 17.00 6 Lemoona 120 5 4 5–hd 5–½ 4–½ 5–1 5–10 Gryder 5.70 1 Starr of Quality 120 1 2 3–hd 3–1 5–1 6–9 6–6½ Pereira 12.20 4 Birdie Gold 120 4 6 7 7 7 7 7 Espinoza 31.60

8 PARADISE WOODS 3.20 2.20 2.10 3 LA FORCE (GER) 2.80 2.60 2 EXUBERANCE 6.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-7) $27.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-2-7-6) $769.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2) $23.50

Winner–Paradise Woods B.m.5 by Union Rags out of Wild Forest, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Herman Sarkowsky (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Sarkowsky, Steven, Wygod, Martin J. and Wygod, Pam. Mutuel Pool $390,392 Roulette Pool $325 Daily Double Pool $49,944 Exacta Pool $160,279 Superfecta Pool $78,076 Super High Five Pool $8,820 Trifecta Pool $117,050. Scratched–Withholding Info. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-8) paid $62.20. Pick Three Pool $37,760.

PARADISE WOODS tugged three deep early then pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead nearing midway on the second turn and kicked clear, drifted in some in the stretch and drew off under a steady then moderate hand ride and a long hold late. LA FORCE (GER) chased between horses on the first turn then a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. EXUBERANCE stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, angled in some leaving the second turn and edged a foe for the show. JUST A SMIDGE went to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened but was just edged for third. LEMOONA angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. STARR OF QUALITY stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back on that turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. BIRDIE GOLD three deep on the first turn, chased outside, dropped back into and on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.40 47.04 59.34 1:05.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Master Juba 124 8 1 1–½ 1–2½ 1–4 1–5¼ Roman 6.90 10 Golden Image 124 7 2 4–1½ 3–1 2–1 2–3¾ Pereira 3.20 7 Carribean Colours 124 5 5 6–1 5–4 3–5 3–1½ Delgadillo 24.80 3 Mad At Money 124 2 8 8 8 5–½ 4–2½ Quinonez 17.70 6 Dieci 117 4 3 7–3½ 7–3 6–1 5–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 12.60 4 Winding 124 3 7 5–2 6–½ 8 6–4¼ Bednar 8.30 9 King Parker 124 6 4 3–hd 4–½ 7–1 7–¾ Gryder 5.70 2 Translucent 124 1 6 2–1½ 2–hd 4–hd 8 Mn Garcia 1.40

11 MASTER JUBA 15.80 8.60 4.40 10 GOLDEN IMAGE 4.80 3.80 7 CARRIBEAN COLOURS 9.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-11) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (11-10) $29.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-7-3) $287.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-10-7-3-6) Carryover $9,416 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-7) $253.05

Winner–Master Juba B.g.3 by Typhoon Slew out of Promenade, by Bertrando. Bred by Woodstock Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Woodstock Racing Stable, LLC and Syren, Jim. Mutuel Pool $278,476 Roulette Pool $190 Daily Double Pool $83,527 Exacta Pool $133,842 Superfecta Pool $78,564 Super High Five Pool $12,341 Trifecta Pool $104,912. Scratched–Calder Vale, Love and Hold, Royal Blue Grass. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-11) paid $63.45. Pick Three Pool $171,488. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-5/8-11) 446 tickets with 4 correct paid $702.80. Pick Four Pool $410,917. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-4-5/8-11) 79 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,159.65. Pick Five Pool $327,066. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-7-3-4-5/8-11) 30 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,157.50. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $175,793. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $252,762.

MASTER JUBA had speed outside then angled in and set the pace outside a rival, kicked clear a bit off the rail on the turn and drew off in the stretch under urging. GOLDEN IMAGE four wide early, stalked three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn, angled in between horses into the stretch and was clearly second best. CARRIBEAN COLOURS settled off the rail then outside, went up four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and held third. MAD AT MONEY dropped back and settled off the pace inside, came out some on the turn and around a rival into the stretch and improved position. DIECI had speed between horses then chased off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. WINDING between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, angled in and dropped back on the turn, came out some in midstretch and weakened. KING PARKER stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside leaving the turn and had little left for the drive. TRANSLUCENT sent inside early, pressed the pace along the rail, came out a bit on the turn then angled back in nearing the stretch and gave way in the lane.