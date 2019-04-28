Racing! Checking on Derby horses, and congrats to a dominating performance by Paradise Woods

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we look at few of the Kentucky Derby horses.
Let’s check in with what’s happening with a few of the horses in the Kentucky Derby. These facts and quotes are courtesy of the Churchill Downs notes team.
Omaha Beach: The Richard Mandella colt worked five furlongs in 59 seconds, second best at this distance to older horse McKinzie. He was accompanied on the work by Cowboy Karma, who was supposed to be just ahead of Omaha Beach but instead sprinted out to a four-length advantage. Jockey Julien Leparoux kept a light hold on Omaha Beach, who inched up to even at the top of the stretch. By the time Omaha Beach crossed the finish line he was five lengths in front.
“I just wanted him to have one more good work; that’s all he needed,” Mandella said. “He got it today. They were supposed to go off together, but it all worked out fine. He went and got him. I really liked that he settled right down after the work. He acts like a professional racehorse. I don’t think this work took much out of him at all. It couldn’t have gone better. It’s all working out just right.
“I’m glad to have [the work] done. You need to get past all the obstacles. This is one of the big ones. I’m glad it’s over. … I’ve never had a 3-year-old doing this well this early. He’s just special. Since the Rebel (win on March 16) he’s filled out and just gotten better. He’s pure class. And he’s a kind horse. A horse that’s easy to be around.”
Mandella plans to walk the colt on Sunday and then gallop him up to Saturday’s Derby.
Improbable: This Bob Baffert-trained colt had an easy gallop in advance of his final work Sunday. His stablemates Game Winner and Roadster arrived later Saturday afternoon.
“[Assistant trainer] Jimmy (Barnes) has been really happy with him,” Baffert said of Improbable. “He really likes this track. They’re coming from Santa Anita, where it has been pretty deep, they’ve made it really, really deep. He’ll work [Sunday] … but he’s really coming into this race pretty well.”
Improbable has almost the same ownership connection as Justify, last year’s Triple Crown winner.
“I do know that Bob feels like you do have to get out of the gate well, feels like you need to get into a rhythm,” said Elliott Walden, the president and chief executive of WinStar Farm. “And, you know, Improbable’s strength is his stride, so I think he does want him to get in a nice rhythm and not have too many obstacles in his path.
“It’s possible that he would show a little more speed, but he’s not a horse that’s going to drag you to the front end or you’re going to have to worry about slowing down. I see him somewhere in that first tier, probably four, five, six lengths off it.”
Gray Magician: This overlooked colt, qualifying with a second in the UAE Derby, worked five furlongs in 1:00.40 at San Luis Rey Downs. Drayden Van Dyke drove south to work the horse for Peter Miller.
“He worked super and came home really well,” Miller said. “I couldn’t be happier with how he did it. He came home [in his final quarter-mile] in 23 1/5 and that was very good. He galloped out another eighth [to get six furlongs] in 1:12 2/5. This is a fast race track here, but it was the way he did it.
“Drayden came and worked him and the horse really did it on his own. He just shook the reins at him once and he opened up on his workmate. He started out about three lengths behind him and finished about 12 lengths ahead. Drayden got along well with the horse and in all likelihood, unless the owners think otherwise, he would ride him [in the Derby].
“As long as he comes out of the work well tomorrow, he will ship on Monday.”
War Of Will: This colt for Mark Casse had a four-furlong breeze in 47.60 seconds. War On Will won the LeComte and Risen Star.
“What you got to see this morning, if you weren’t impressed with him this morning, I don’t know what we’re supposed to do,” Casse said. “But I’ve been seeing this for a long time. I had him up in Saratoga last summer and anybody that came by I took him out and showed him. And I remember talking to Jim Lawson, who is [the CEO] of Woodbine, and telling him, ‘I’m sending up a very, very special horse’ — and he reminded me of that recently.
“The [workmate] was only there for about an eighth of a mile. I don’t know how you could ask for a horse to work any better than he just did.”
Country House/Tacitus: Bill Mott’s Wood Memorial Winner (Tacitus) and Arkansas Derby third-place finisher (Country House) prepped for their final works Sunday.
“They both jogged [Saturday] and will work, perhaps, tomorrow,” Mott said. “They’re both doing well, look well and are eating well. We just have to get through this last work [Sunday]. Sometimes you like to do it a day earlier just to get it over with.”
Code Of Honor: Shug McGaughey’s colt jogged five furlongs and then galloped 1¼ miles. He is scheduled to work Sunday under exercise rider Brian Duggan. John Velazquez gets the Derby day mount.
“I am glad I brought him up early because it’s quiet and gives him time to settle in,” McGaughey said. “It also gives me time to settle in.”
Santa Anita review
The big featured stakes race was a testament to the talent of Paradise Woods, who won the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes for older fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles, by 10½ lengths.
It really wasn’t much of a contest as jockey Mike Smith never asked Paradise Woods and she just used natural talent to smoke the field. She paid $3.20, $2.20 and $2.10. La Force was second and Exuberance was third.
“Sometimes the first ones are the best ones, I’d like to take some credit but honestly it was [trainer] John Shirreff and his crew, man they did a lot of work on this mare and they finally got her to a point where she will listen to you a little bit,” Smith said. “I left the gate and had a great post, I stayed as still as I could and just kind of let her get that big beautiful stride of hers going. Once she did that she had the race under control.
“I wanted to engage her against Just A Smidge, but when you engage horses they are taught to fight. They will get after each other so the pace would have been quicker, I might be losing a little bit of ground, but I got her to do it relaxed. If I can get them to relax, I’d rather do that. Once I came into the far turn and engaged her, you saw what she did, she took off and she might have done that earlier. Sometimes this works, sometimes it doesn’t.”
In the lesser of the two stakes, The Hunted won the $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile on the turf. The gelding was about three lengths off entering the far turn and by the top of the stretch had closed the gap. That’s when he stretched out and was able to win by one length.
He paid $7.80, $4.80 and $3.00 for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Tiago Pereira. Tule Fog was second, followed by favorite Brandothebartender in third.
“The horse has been training good,” Baltas said. “He was a little unlucky, he was too far back last time. This is stakes company, against Cal-breds. … It was a good race and a great ride by [Tiago Pereira]. I’m very happy for all the connections. He was nice and relaxed down the backside. I think the rider did a really good job on him.”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s nine-race card has some short fields (two fives and three sixes). There is one stakes races and four allowance/optional claimers. There are three Cal-bred races and three turf races.
The stakes is the $100,000 Singletary Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. There were high hopes for the 3-1 as King Of Speed ran in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, but finished 12th. He’s also coming off a disappointing 10th in the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields. He is two of nine lifetime for trainer Jeff Bonde and jockey Victor Espinoza. His biggest win has been in the Zuma Beach Stakes at Santa Anita.
Rijeka is the 7-2 second choice for Baltas and Kent Desormeaux. He is two of eight lifetime and won an allowance last out. He was third in the Zuma Beach. Post is around 3 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 6, 5, 7, 6, 8, 7, 9 (1 also eligible).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.
Parx (7): $100,000 Lyman Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Midnightcharly ($4.80)
Parx (8): $100,000 Foxy J.G. Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Zipper’s Hero ($19.60)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Woodstock Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Souper Success ($34.80)
Belmont (9): $125,000 Elusive Quality Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Winner: Therapist ($7.70)
Santa Anita (5): $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: The Hunted ($7.00)
Oaklawn (9): $150,000 Bachelor Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Nitrous ($12.60)
Golden Gate (9): $100,000 California Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Kingly ($5.40)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/18 miles. Winner: Paradise Woods ($3.20)
Golden Gate (10): Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Blitzkrieg ($8.00)
Churchill Downs (6): Allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Firey Speech ($19.80)
Churchill (8): $100,000 William Walker Stakes, 3-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Jo Jo Air ($30.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PDT:
1:22 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Wando Stakes, 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Skywire (8-5)
2:40 Lone Star (7): Grade 3 $300,000 Steve Sexton Mile Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Title Ready (5-2)
2:51 Belmont (9): $125,000 License Fee Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Fire Key (8-5)
3:03 Santa Anita (5); $100,000 Singletary Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: King Of Speed (3-1)
4:48 Golden Gate (9): $100,000 Campanile Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Lakerball (9-5)
5:18 Golden Gate (10): $100,000 Silky Sullivan Stakes, Cal-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Listing (5-2)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 6 Lord Guinness (10-1)
Lord Guinness, and no I am not using this horse because I like Guinness (well, maybe). First start since January for trainer Tim Yakteen, who is a solid 24% (7 of 29) off a layoff like Sunday. We have a sharp work last week that adds to the appeal. On paper there looks to be a lot of early speed in this race, speed that tends to fade late, setting the race up for a closer like this horse. Ran second at this distance last year. If he runs to last year’s ability, we have a big chance at high odds. Also note this horse is not risked for a claim today, another sign of confidence off the three-month layoff. Horses are not cheap to stable, so there are bills to pay, and Sunday may be paycheck day. This is a wide-open race in a tough late pick 4 so I am looking for a price. My selections in here for exotic bets are 2,6,7,3.
Saturday’s result: Jockey Joe Talamo got half of our daily double home with Rocky Policy winning in the third race but Ciao Luna in the second race, who went off as the 6-5 favorite, choked as we have seen so many other favorites do of late. Rocky Policy actually went off at 7-2 beating the 6-5 favorite in that race. Looking for value versus betting on bad favorite continues to be the best approach for the current Santa Anita cards.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s Los Alamitos pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 6 Genuine Version (4-1)
This 5-year-old gelding has fired fresh before and has the early gate quickness that suits this 100-yard dash. He broke super when winning the California Derby Challenge on this oval in 2017 and was well in hand after a quick start in sharp 12.2 solo gate drill at 220 yards for return. He must beat Jess Bet Me, who has captured three of his last five. I suggest a win bet and a 5-6 exacta box
Final thoughts
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 27.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.72 47.61 1:11.73 1:23.61 1:35.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|He Will
|122
|4
|4
|5–5
|5–3
|4–2
|2–½
|1–1
|Figueroa
|3.60
|2
|Dallas Skyline
|122
|2
|2
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–2
|1–1
|2–1½
|Gryder
|5.70
|3
|Tequila Joe
|122
|3
|3
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–¾
|Delgadillo
|6.10
|7
|Buckstopper Kit
|124
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–6
|4–2¼
|Desormeaux
|5.60
|1
|Start a Runnin
|122
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1
|5–12½
|Flores
|1.60
|6
|Magic Musketier
|124
|5
|5
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–½
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|5.20
|4
|HE WILL
|9.20
|5.60
|3.80
|2
|DALLAS SKYLINE
|6.20
|3.60
|3
|TEQUILA JOE
|4.00
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$3.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$34.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-7)
|$71.72
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$76.90
Winner–He Will Ch.h.7 by Cyclotron out of Could She, by Lear Fan. Bred by Old English Rancho & Berumen (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC, Randall and Todaro. Mutuel Pool $205,490 Roulette Pool $185 Exacta Pool $103,759 Superfecta Pool $37,882 Trifecta Pool $64,518. Scratched–Flip the Coin Jan.
HE WILL saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, steadied when forced out in midstretch, altered course to the inside, bid just off the rail under urging to gain the advantage a sixteenth out and inched away late. DALLAS SKYLINE pulled early, pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, drifted out from the whip in midstretch and inched away briefly, drifted out again past midstretch then drifted inward in deep stretch and could not quite match the winner. TEQUILA JOE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn, continued outside the winner leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch, was forced out a bit in midstretch and gained the show. BUCKSTOPPER KIT settled off the pace and angled to the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, came out and split foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. START A RUNNIN drifted out on a slim early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MAGIC MUSKETIER chased outside a rival then off the rail on the backstretch, angled in outside a foe on the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and gave way. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run in midstretch but made no change when they ruled the trouble to TEQUILA JOE did not alter the original order of finish.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 24.29 48.51 1:14.66 1:28.43 1:42.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Majestic Diva
|122
|2
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|9.20
|6
|Road Test
|117
|5
|4
|4–1½
|5
|4–½
|2–½
|2–4½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.60
|4
|Ciao Luna
|122
|3
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|Talamo
|1.20
|2
|Winner's Dream
|122
|1
|5
|5
|4–hd
|5
|5
|4–2¼
|Puglisi
|8.30
|5
|Empress of Lov
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–1
|4–1½
|5
|Roman
|2.10
|3
|MAJESTIC DIVA
|20.40
|8.60
|3.40
|6
|ROAD TEST
|5.00
|2.60
|4
|CIAO LUNA
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$101.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$41.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-2)
|$41.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$57.65
Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.m.5 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Elva Winney. Mutuel Pool $152,517 Daily Double Pool $40,658 Exacta Pool $69,855 Superfecta Pool $25,278 Trifecta Pool $44,222. Claimed–Ciao Luna by Robert Bone. Trainer: Mike Puype. Claimed–Empress of Lov by Joette Youkhanna. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Scratched–Dahlia Azul.
MAJESTIC DIVA came off the inside into the backstretch, bid three deep to duel for the lead, gained the advantage into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. ROAD TEST chased off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished with interest to best the others. CIAO LUNA pulled between horses then a bit off the rail, stalked leaving the first turn, bid between foes on the backstretch and second turn, put a head in front leaving that turn, fought back just off the inside into the stretch and held third. WINNER'S DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response in the drive. EMPRESS OF LOV had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.44 44.30 56.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Rocky Policy
|124
|2
|5
|3–1½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Talamo
|3.50
|1
|Kentan Road
|117
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–2½
|2–4
|2–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.30
|7
|Point Hope
|124
|7
|4
|6–1
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–1¾
|Van Dyke
|3.70
|3
|Muthhila
|118
|3
|1
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–4
|4–1½
|Quinonez
|24.90
|5
|Time for Ebby
|124
|5
|6
|7
|7
|6–2
|5–1½
|Espinoza
|13.80
|6
|Naughty Tiger
|120
|6
|2
|2–1
|3–4
|3–½
|6–6
|Pereira
|7.10
|4
|Hergame
|124
|4
|7
|5–½
|6–1½
|7
|7
|Blanc
|8.80
|2
|ROCKY POLICY
|9.00
|4.60
|3.00
|1
|KENTAN ROAD
|3.20
|2.40
|7
|POINT HOPE (IRE)
|3.20
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$85.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$10.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-3)
|$24.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-7-3-5)
|$259.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7)
|$19.85
Winner–Rocky Policy Dbb.m.7 by Rock Slide out of Smart Policy, by Smart Strike. Bred by Shamrock Farm (MD). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Del Mar Summer Racing Club LLC, Arnason, Barry, Cavalli, John and Homme, Eric. Mutuel Pool $260,973 Roulette Pool $172 Daily Double Pool $15,885 Exacta Pool $125,785 Superfecta Pool $44,674 Super High Five Pool $2,966 Trifecta Pool $82,576. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $134.55. Pick Three Pool $63,815.
ROCKY POLICY had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out into the stretch, went after the runner-up under a left handed crack of the whip and an energetic hand ride to gain the lead in midstretch, kicked clear and held under steady handling late. KENTAN ROAD dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, fought back in midstretch and held second. POINT HOPE (IRE) stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out some into the stretch and bested the others. MUTHHILA (IRE) flashed early speed between rivals then stalked outside a foe, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TIME FOR EBBY hopped slightly then bobbled at the start, chased between foes early then inside, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. NAUGHTY TIGER had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, stalked alongside the winner leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. HERGAME (GB) bobbled at the start, moved up inside on the backstretch, was in a bit tight while trying to get out on the turn and weakened in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.67 49.34 1:13.90 1:39.87 1:53.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|El Huerfano
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|6
|Surfing Star
|124
|5
|2
|3–½
|4–3
|3–½
|3–1
|2–½
|Gryder
|1.40
|3
|Route Six Six
|122
|3
|5
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|3–8¼
|Talamo
|7.50
|1
|Pepe Tono
|122
|1
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–9
|4–11½
|Delgadillo
|4.30
|5
|Popular Kid
|124
|4
|4
|4–3
|3–hd
|4–1
|5
|5
|Desormeaux
|4.20
|2
|EL HUERFANO
|7.00
|2.80
|2.40
|6
|SURFING STAR
|2.60
|2.60
|3
|ROUTE SIX SIX
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$8.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-1)
|$7.28
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3)
|$19.55
Winner–El Huerfano B.g.7 by Tannersmyman out of Adriftinthebay, by Capsized. Bred by M. A. Douzos (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Where We At. Mutuel Pool $272,381 Daily Double Pool $25,142 Exacta Pool $103,400 Superfecta Pool $33,710 Trifecta Pool $59,807. Scratched–Two Thirty Five.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $66.35. Pick Three Pool $22,314.
EL HUERFANO angled in and inched away to set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the second turn, fought back under some urging in the stretch then had the rider lose the whip in midstretch, continued to be shaken up with the reins while edging away again in deep stretch and was under steady handling late. SURFING STAR stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, came out in upper stretch and continued willingly to gain the place late. ROUTE SIX SIX twisted his head a bit at the start, stalked just off the rail, bid outside the winner leaving the second turn and in the stretch, could not match that one in the final sixteenth and was outfinished for second. PEPE TONO settled off the pace inside, came out some on the backstretch, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. POPULAR KID angled in on the first turn and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Crystal Water Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.49 47.67 1:11.51 1:23.45 1:35.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|The Hunted
|123
|7
|6
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–½
|2–½
|1–1
|Pereira
|2.50
|3
|Tule Fog
|121
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–nk
|Blanc
|7.20
|4
|Brandothebartender
|123
|4
|4
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|Talamo
|2.10
|2
|Hardboot
|121
|2
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|6–1
|4–ns
|Espinoza
|4.60
|1
|The Street Fighter
|123
|1
|2
|2–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–1
|Gryder
|8.60
|6
|Accountability
|121
|6
|3
|6–2
|6–1½
|7
|7
|6–1½
|Van Dyke
|10.30
|5
|Soi Phet
|121
|5
|5
|3–1½
|2–1
|3–1
|5–hd
|7
|Quinonez
|9.70
|7
|THE HUNTED
|7.00
|4.80
|3.00
|3
|TULE FOG
|5.60
|3.80
|4
|BRANDOTHEBARTENDER
|2.40
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$26.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$26.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-2)
|$28.25
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-2-1)
|$2,173.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)
|$46.55
Winner–The Hunted Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Lethal Hunter, by Jade Hunter. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C. (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Ciaglia Racing LLC and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $338,378 Roulette Pool $166 Daily Double Pool $37,086 Exacta Pool $164,339 Superfecta Pool $58,214 Super High Five Pool $2,848 Trifecta Pool $104,098. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $33.80. Pick Three Pool $78,811. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-2-2-7) 210 tickets with 4 correct paid $479.25. Pick Four Pool $131,791. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-2-2-7) 135 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,111.55. Pick Five Pool $488,512.
THE HUNTED stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging while drifting in some to gain the lead three wide in deep stretch and proved best. TULE FOG had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back between horses in deep stretch and held second. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, got through inside to bid along the rail in deep stretch and also continued on willingly to edge rivals for the show. HARDBOOT settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, went three deep into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. THE STREET FIGHTER broke in a bit, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, was between foes through much of the drive and was outfinished. ACCOUNTABILITY chased outside a rival then between horses into the second turn, continued along the inside leaving that turn and in the stretch, lacked room some in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary response late. SOI PHET stalked outside a rival then off the rail a half mile out, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened late.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.98 47.03 59.39 1:12.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Shes All Woman
|124
|3
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–ns
|Mn Garcia
|8.20
|5
|True Validity
|124
|5
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|Pereira
|0.40
|2
|Rather Nosy
|124
|2
|2
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–3
|3–11
|Fuentes
|3.60
|6
|Tick Tock
|124
|6
|5
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–2½
|4–7¾
|Figueroa
|31.80
|4
|Time for Kisses
|122
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5–10
|5
|5
|Talamo
|8.30
|1
|Miss Bennet
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|dnf
|Roman
|17.80
|3
|SHES ALL WOMAN
|18.40
|4.60
|2.40
|5
|TRUE VALIDITY
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|RATHER NOSY
|2.10
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$73.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$20.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-6)
|$19.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2)
|$18.20
Winner–Shes All Woman B.f.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Launch a Double, by Bright Launch. Bred by Off The Hook Partners LLC (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $262,556 Roulette Pool $169 Daily Double Pool $22,530 Exacta Pool $108,959 Superfecta Pool $47,007 Trifecta Pool $73,179. Claimed–True Validity by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $70.50. Pick Three Pool $48,631.
SHES ALL WOMAN had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled under urging between foes in deep stretch then had the rider lose the whip nearing the wire but gamely prevailed. TRUE VALIDITY stalked outside a rival then between foes, bid three deep leaving the backstretch and on the turn and through the stretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. RATHER NOSY saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room inside leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid along the rail past midstretch and also continued gamely to the wire. TICK TOCK angled in and dueled outside the winner then between horses on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. TIME FOR KISSES stalked outside then three deep, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive. MISS BENNET bobbled at the start and again in the second stride, came off the rail on the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and was eased through the drive but eventually walked across the line.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.83 47.73 1:11.54 1:36.17 1:48.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Red King
|122
|3
|6
|6–½
|6–½
|7–1
|3–hd
|1–nk
|Gryder
|5.50
|5
|Jungle Warfare
|124
|4
|3
|5–2½
|5–1½
|5–1½
|2–½
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|4.90
|1
|Major Cabbie
|124
|1
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|1–hd
|3–1½
|Desormeaux
|3.50
|7
|Move Over
|122
|6
|7
|7–1
|7–2
|6–hd
|6–1½
|4–1½
|Espinoza
|6.30
|6
|Kylemore
|124
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|5–2
|5–¾
|Fuentes
|8.30
|10
|War Chest
|124
|9
|4
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|4–hd
|6–1¼
|Pereira
|16.40
|2
|Hootie
|124
|2
|9
|9
|9
|8–hd
|7–1½
|7–ns
|Puglisi
|14.50
|8
|Plain Wrap
|124
|7
|8
|8–hd
|8–1½
|9
|9
|8–4¾
|Delgadillo
|79.30
|9
|Twentytwentyvision
|124
|8
|1
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|8–hd
|9
|Talamo
|2.70
|4
|RED KING
|13.00
|5.80
|3.40
|5
|JUNGLE WARFARE
|5.80
|3.20
|1
|MAJOR CABBIE
|4.00
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$159.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$27.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-7)
|$54.33
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-1-7-6)
|$1,196.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1)
|$66.80
Winner–Red King Ch.h.5 by English Channel out of Youre Speeding Luv, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordon and Belmonte, Philip. Mutuel Pool $406,837 Roulette Pool $186 Daily Double Pool $27,175 Exacta Pool $204,324 Superfecta Pool $92,637 Super High Five Pool $3,137 Trifecta Pool $139,657. Scratched–Lazzam (GB).
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $157.20. Pick Three Pool $43,274.
RED KING between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch, gained a slim lead under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. JUNGLE WARFARE pulled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, split rivals leaving the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid five wide in midstretch, drifted in some and continued willingly three deep on the wire. MAJOR CABBIE came out and steadied early, pulled inside and steadied again nearing the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead four wide between foes in midstretch, drifted in and fought back between rivals to the wire. MOVE OVER (GB) chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch and bested the others. KYLEMORE angled in and dueled inside, fought back between horses in midstretch and to deep stretch and weakened some late. WAR CHEST pulled four wide then three deep, bid outside a rival into the first turn to duel for the lead, battled between horses in midstretch and past midstretch and also weakened late. HOOTIE bobbled at the start and steadied twice early when rank, saved ground, came out some past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. PLAIN WRAP settled outside a rival, came out some in midstretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. TWENTYTWENTYVISION pulled between horses then stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Margarita Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.37 47.35 1:11.59 1:38.30 1:51.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Paradise Woods
|120
|7
|5
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–5
|1–8
|1–10½
|Smith
|0.60
|3
|La Force
|120
|3
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–4
|2–1
|2–5¼
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|2
|Exuberance
|120
|2
|3
|4–1½
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–7
|3–½
|Arroyo, Jr.
|55.20
|7
|Just a Smidge
|120
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2
|4–12½
|Mn Garcia
|17.00
|6
|Lemoona
|120
|5
|4
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–½
|5–1
|5–10
|Gryder
|5.70
|1
|Starr of Quality
|120
|1
|2
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–1
|6–9
|6–6½
|Pereira
|12.20
|4
|Birdie Gold
|120
|4
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Espinoza
|31.60
|8
|PARADISE WOODS
|3.20
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|LA FORCE (GER)
|2.80
|2.60
|2
|EXUBERANCE
|6.40
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$21.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$4.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-7)
|$27.02
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-2-7-6)
|$769.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2)
|$23.50
Winner–Paradise Woods B.m.5 by Union Rags out of Wild Forest, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Herman Sarkowsky (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Sarkowsky, Steven, Wygod, Martin J. and Wygod, Pam. Mutuel Pool $390,392 Roulette Pool $325 Daily Double Pool $49,944 Exacta Pool $160,279 Superfecta Pool $78,076 Super High Five Pool $8,820 Trifecta Pool $117,050. Scratched–Withholding Info.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-8) paid $62.20. Pick Three Pool $37,760.
PARADISE WOODS tugged three deep early then pressed the pace outside a rival, took the lead nearing midway on the second turn and kicked clear, drifted in some in the stretch and drew off under a steady then moderate hand ride and a long hold late. LA FORCE (GER) chased between horses on the first turn then a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. EXUBERANCE stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, angled in some leaving the second turn and edged a foe for the show. JUST A SMIDGE went to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened but was just edged for third. LEMOONA angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. STARR OF QUALITY stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back on that turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. BIRDIE GOLD three deep on the first turn, chased outside, dropped back into and on the second turn and had nothing left for the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.40 47.04 59.34 1:05.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Master Juba
|124
|8
|1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–5¼
|Roman
|6.90
|10
|Golden Image
|124
|7
|2
|4–1½
|3–1
|2–1
|2–3¾
|Pereira
|3.20
|7
|Carribean Colours
|124
|5
|5
|6–1
|5–4
|3–5
|3–1½
|Delgadillo
|24.80
|3
|Mad At Money
|124
|2
|8
|8
|8
|5–½
|4–2½
|Quinonez
|17.70
|6
|Dieci
|117
|4
|3
|7–3½
|7–3
|6–1
|5–4¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|12.60
|4
|Winding
|124
|3
|7
|5–2
|6–½
|8
|6–4¼
|Bednar
|8.30
|9
|King Parker
|124
|6
|4
|3–hd
|4–½
|7–1
|7–¾
|Gryder
|5.70
|2
|Translucent
|124
|1
|6
|2–1½
|2–hd
|4–hd
|8
|Mn Garcia
|1.40
|11
|MASTER JUBA
|15.80
|8.60
|4.40
|10
|GOLDEN IMAGE
|4.80
|3.80
|7
|CARRIBEAN COLOURS
|9.80
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-11)
|$36.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-10)
|$29.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-7-3)
|$287.22
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-10-7-3-6)
|Carryover $9,416
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-7)
|$253.05
Winner–Master Juba B.g.3 by Typhoon Slew out of Promenade, by Bertrando. Bred by Woodstock Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: Daniel Dunham. Owner: Woodstock Racing Stable, LLC and Syren, Jim. Mutuel Pool $278,476 Roulette Pool $190 Daily Double Pool $83,527 Exacta Pool $133,842 Superfecta Pool $78,564 Super High Five Pool $12,341 Trifecta Pool $104,912. Scratched–Calder Vale, Love and Hold, Royal Blue Grass.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-11) paid $63.45. Pick Three Pool $171,488. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-5/8-11) 446 tickets with 4 correct paid $702.80. Pick Four Pool $410,917. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-4-5/8-11) 79 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,159.65. Pick Five Pool $327,066. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-7-3-4-5/8-11) 30 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,157.50. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $175,793. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $252,762.
MASTER JUBA had speed outside then angled in and set the pace outside a rival, kicked clear a bit off the rail on the turn and drew off in the stretch under urging. GOLDEN IMAGE four wide early, stalked three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn, angled in between horses into the stretch and was clearly second best. CARRIBEAN COLOURS settled off the rail then outside, went up four wide on the turn and three deep into the stretch and held third. MAD AT MONEY dropped back and settled off the pace inside, came out some on the turn and around a rival into the stretch and improved position. DIECI had speed between horses then chased off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. WINDING between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, angled in and dropped back on the turn, came out some in midstretch and weakened. KING PARKER stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside leaving the turn and had little left for the drive. TRANSLUCENT sent inside early, pressed the pace along the rail, came out a bit on the turn then angled back in nearing the stretch and gave way in the lane.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,696
|$1,393,339
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,402,131
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,796,112
|TOTAL
|7,696
|$9,591,582
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, April 28.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 41-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ruby Bradley
|Aaron Gryder
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|2
|Into Rissa
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Gary Sherlock
|3-1
|3
|Morgan's Humor
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Antonio Garcia
|15-1
|4
|Miss Ricochet
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|5
|Va Va Voom
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Antonio Garcia
|15-1
|6
|Violette Szabo
|Drayden Van Dyke
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|8-5
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Play Hard to Get
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|16,000
|2
|Finallygotabentley
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Derek Meredith
|15-1
|16,000
|3
|Muchos Besos
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|4-1
|16,000
|4
|Pioneerof the West
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|9-5
|16,000
|5
|Dukes Up
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-5
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Papa Turf
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|2-1
|10,000
|2
|Calie View
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|10,000
|3
|Market Sentiment
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|10,000
|4
|Tiz Love
|Christian Aragon
|122
|Patricia Harrington
|8-1
|10,000
|5
|Conquest Daddyo
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|6-1
|10,000
|6
|Jimmy the Juice
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Reed Saldana
|6-5
|10,000
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Daddys Real Diva
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Walther Solis
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|Grey Lady
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|4-1
|50,000
|3
|Kirsch Truffle
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|50,000
|4
|Suprema
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-5
|50,000
|5
|Gotta Be Lucky
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Carla Gaines
|2-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Singletary Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rijeka
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|2
|Jasikan
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|3
|Shining Through
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-1
|4
|Big Scott Daddy
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|5
|King of Speed
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|6
|Urban Light
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|7
|Neptune's Storm
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ground Attack
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Bruce Headley
|9-5
|2
|I Can Do This
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|3
|Fast as Cass
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|4
|Nap Lajoie
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|5
|Terrible Ted
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|6
|Oh Man
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-5
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $74,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tizzarunner
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|2
|Hunt
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|3
|Unapologetic
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|William Spawr
|6-1
|4
|Marckie's Water
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|5
|Bolo
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|6
|Oscar Dominguez
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|7
|Ashleyluvssugar
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|8
|Prince of Arabia
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tartini
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|2
|Cool Bobby
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Peter Eurton
|2-1
|3
|California Journey
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|4
|Beaumarchais
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Reed Saldana
|7-2
|5
|Jamminwithbrandon
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|6
|Lord Guinness
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|10-1
|7
|Pleasant d'Oro
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|English Royality
|Rafael Bejarano
|116
|Anna Meah
|6-1
|2
|Shylock Eddie
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|3
|Great Ma Neri
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
|4
|Chasin Lucas
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|5
|Erebuni
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|20-1
|6
|Settle It
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|7
|Moonshine Annie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|8
|Scathing
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Michael Pender
|8-1
|9
|Square Peggy
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Emmy and I
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|20,000