Racing! Congratulations to Kentucky Derby winner Country House, we think

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we try and figure out if a disqualification at the Kentucky Derby was warranted.

So, on to the main topic. Should it have been a disqualification? What do you think? We have this poll and we need your opinion. You can vote here .

I think it comes down to a very fundamental point—do big events have a different standard than events that happen on a Tuesday in July. (No offense to either Tuesdays or July, just trying to pick a time when nobody cares.)

Now, there are “rules people” out there that say a rule is a rule and there shouldn’t be situational enforcing of it. That makes sense. I get it, unless I’m stopped by a cop for speeding and the officer is a friend of mine.

Rules are not situational in a rigid world. Yet, how do you explain to your kid that’s it’s OK to defend your sibling at school if they are bullied, even if it’s a no-trouble kind of environment. (I know if I had a sister, she would have been defending me all the time.)

But, on the other hand, isn’t part of civilized society to know when it’s OK to cross the street even though the no-crossing sign is flashing with absolutely no cars around.

Or better yet, how about the unwritten rules of sports, where the NBA officials swallow their whistles (figuratively not literally. Calling Dr. Heimlich.) during the last two minutes of a game. Let’s look at the non-call pass interference on the Rams in the NFC Championship game. Would that have been a non-call in the middle of the second quarter?

I’ve got to say that I was shocked when they took Maximum Security down, not because a foul wasn’t committed but because it was in the Kentucky Derby. Remember when Bayern clearly fouled out of the gate but wasn’t taken down in the Breeders’ Cup Classic? Stewards tend to overlook fouls early in the race.

It was a tough decision, and they should be applauded for taking their job as seriously as they did. And even more for being unanimous, unless we are being played. Bravo. Believe me, this is the last thing they wanted to deal with.

I would have let the original results stand. This is the Kentucky Derby. I’m OK holding it to a different standard. The best case scenario is no sports outcome should be settled by the referees. But, sometimes it’s necessary. I’m just not sure this is one of those times.

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“An optional claimer at a mile on the turf. Top selection is MS PEINTOUR (#4) . An important aspect of handicapping, is understanding the ‘players’ of the game, whether trainers, riders, etc, having a good understanding of tendencies, is important. Trainer Brian Koriner is pretty realistic with placing his runners. When he’s running ‘em really cheap, it means he’s not a fan, and typically, you’re not gonna see many $10,000 claimers winning for this barn. This runner here today has been confidently placed since making her So. Cal debut 15 months ago, never eligible to be claimed, even running in a Grade 1 and Grade 2 offerings last summer down at Del Mar. In her comeback effort here today, she’s not only not eligible to be claimed, but she’s sent a flat mile, not the easiest distances off a layoff. So, he’s got her fit, we’re pretty confident in saying that, not to mention the presence of Joe Talamo , always a good sight for the barn (who remembers when Brian and Joe teamed to win a BC Turf Sprint with California Flag?). Expecting a quick break, looking for the front end, as a trip on the lead or close up, is likely the right trip to help produce the most effective effort against this particular group. MEAL TICKET (#6) is easy to find. She strings three races together for the first time since last September, telling us she’s regaining some good health, which of course opens the door to a good effort, already coming off a good second, with Drayden Van Dyke back once again, running here at her favorite track and distance.

The first of two stakes, the $75,000 Angel’s Flight, for 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs had a different kind of ending with the winner being disqualified and placed second. Little did we know this would be the theme of the day. The beneficiary was Miss My Rose, who took a significant bump from Sneaking Out.

“I thought she was getting a very good trip,” said winning jockey Aaron Gryder . “I was very confident at the top of the stretch. I gave her a chance to get into stride and get her to switch leads. … Coming to the eighth pole, Rafael ’s [ Bejarano ] horse got to leaning out and her hind quarters were on my shoulder and we got kind of bounced and threw us off balance. She showed a lot of grit because she didn’t even stop after that, just lost momentum.”

“It is quite rewarding and Aaron gets a lot of credit because he has developed her along the way and I think the best is yet to come,” D’Amato said. “She does things so easily, you never know exactly how much she has in the tank but I just take it race by race and gradually extend her distance that’s going to help her along the way.”

In the second stakes, the Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf, Maxim Rate, under a smart ride by Kent Desormeaux , waited her time in second and jumped to the front deep in the stretch to win by a half-length.

“I watched the tape of her last race [in the Providencia Stakes on April 6] and you could see she was very unlucky to lose,” Desormeaux said. “[Trainer] Simon [ Callaghan ] called me up before we ran and told me she was delightful, that she would do whatever I asked, he thought she would be best with a target.

“I watched the race here and it was very exciting,” Callaghan said. “I thought she’d be hard to beat after her last race. She got the trip we expected [Saturday] and cutting back to a mile wasn’t a concern.”

If you’ve a Derby hangover from all that great racing and adjudicating on Saturday, Sunday’s card may not be the hair-of-the-dog solution to get you through it. There are nine races starting at 1 p.m. There are no stakes races but three allowance/optional claimer races. Five of the races carry purses more than $60,000 and five of the races are on the turf.

We’re going to pick the seventh race as the feature as it’s worth $69,000, the most on the card. It’s a mile on the turf for fillies and mares 3 years and up. Meal Ticket is the 5-2 favorite in the nine-horse field. She is three-for-14 lifetime and and finished second last out in the Grade 2 Royal Heroine. She was fourth in the John C. Mabee at Del Mar. Mathew Chew is the trainer and Drayden Van Dyke will ride.

This is the best betting race on the card Sunday with value all over and a race all have a chance. Jockey Mike Smith rides Siberian Iris for trainer Richard Mandella and his tactics will determine which of our longshots wins. First start in four months, Iris has put in three best of the day works in a row, unusual for this trainer. The issue here is Smith has a tendency to run on a little too late at times and finish second. With that in mind, I am also using Ippodamia’s Girl with Rafael Bejarano riding for absolutely red-hot trainer Andrew Lerner who is winning 31% and is two of four with the second start like today. Off since December she is not risked for a claim Sunday in a sign of optimism. If she performs to last year’s ability, we have a giant price potential here trying to go gate to wire. For this race we have two value plays, one a front runner and one a closer. My selections for this race are 8,9,3,6,7.

He is only one of two entrants with race experience in the third Kindergarten trial and didn’t have a comfortable trip when third as the favorite from the rail post in debut when he was bumped inward after a sluggish start. He went very strong late when outworking two horses in prior 220-yard gate drill and now moves to the number five post.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 4. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 11th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.59 44.85 56.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Juggles 120 1 6 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 7.80 6 Silver Claim 120 6 10 10 10 7–3 2–hd Mn Garcia 40.50 8 Posterize 120 8 1 3–2 2–hd 2–1 3–½ Franco 2.70 9 Delta Forum 113 9 5 8–hd 6–1½ 3–1 4–1½ Diaz, Jr. 11.30 5 Jen Go Unchained 120 5 9 5–½ 5–1 4–hd 5–4½ Delgadillo 16.40 4 Baby Gronk 125 4 2 2–hd 3–hd 6–1½ 6–2¾ Pedroza 2.40 3 Peedie 120 3 8 6–hd 4–1 5–½ 7–¾ Blanc 24.90 10 Elusive Flame 120 10 4 9–5 9–½ 10 8–¾ Fuentes 36.10 7 Joey Boots 125 7 7 7–1½ 8–2 8–1 9–3¼ Pereira 40.10 2 Dubnation 125 2 3 4–hd 7–hd 9–1 10 Talamo 2.90

1 JUGGLES 17.60 8.80 4.80 6 SILVER CLAIM 29.40 12.00 8 POSTERIZE 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $251.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-8-9) $843.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-8-9-5) $20,378.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-8) $691.90

Winner–Juggles B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Atlantic Swing, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $281,075 Roulette Pool $169 Exacta Pool $160,076 Superfecta Pool $74,221 Super High Five Pool $12,522 Trifecta Pool $116,439. Scratched–Derby Champ, Dixie Doo Run Run, Play Money, Storm Seeker.

JUGGLES had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some in upper stretch, remained clear under urging past midstretch and held. SILVER CLAIM a step slow to begin, settled just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and just got the place outside foes on the line. POSTERIZE prompted the pace three deep then stalked on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third between foes late. DELTA FORUM four wide early, chased off the rail then angled in for the turn, went around a rival leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside past midstretch and was edged for the show. JEN GO UNCHAINED a step slow into stride, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, angled in some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BABY GRONK sent between horses to duel for the lead, stalked between rivals on the turn, was in a bit tight nearing midstretch and weakened. PEEDIE stalked between rivals then angled to the inside on the turn and also weakened. ELUSIVE FLAME five wide early, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. JOEY BOOTS between horses early, stalked three deep, angled in some on the turn, entered the stretch alongside a rival and weakened. DUBNATION saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight while dropping back midway on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Angels Flight Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.54 45.19 1:10.65 1:24.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 DQ–Sneaking Out 124 4 2 3–1 2–½ 1–hd 1–¾ Bejarano 1.80 5 Miss My Rose 120 5 3 4–1 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–6¾ Gryder 1.90 2 Hard Not to Love 122 2 5 1–½ 1–½ 3–3 3–2¼ Pereira 1.50 3 Tiz a Master 122 3 4 5 5 5 4–3¼ Espinoza 12.50 1 Stealthediamonds 122 1 1 2–hd 4–2½ 4–1 5 Figueroa 40.40

5 MISS MY ROSE 5.80 3.20 2.20 4 DQ–SNEAKING OUT 3.00 2.10 2 HARD NOT TO LOVE 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $47.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $8.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $7.00

Winner–Miss My Rose Dbb.f.3 by Magician (IRE) out of Ava G, by Afternoon Deelites. Bred by Venneri Racing, Inc. &Flintridge Stables (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc. and Fanticola, Anthony. Mutuel Pool $223,194 Daily Double Pool $40,683 Exacta Pool $75,358 Trifecta Pool $53,151. Scratched–none. DQ–#4 Sneaking Out–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd.

SNEAKING OUT stalked outside a rival, bid between horses into the turn, took a short lead nearing the stretch, drifted out some into the lane, came out despite right handed urging and bumped MISS MY ROSE in midstretch, inched away under urging in the final sixteenth and held. MISS MY ROSE was in a good position stalking the pace outside, bid three deep into and on the turn, was carried out some into the stretch, battled outside SNEAKING OUT, was bumped and forced out by that one in midstretch and continued willingly but could not quite match strides late. HARD NOT TO LOVE broke slowly, pulled hard between horses to gain the lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled into and on the turn and weakened in the drive but held third. TIZ A MASTER angled in and chased inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, went around a rival in the stretch but lacked the needed rally. STEALTHEDIAMONDS had speed inside then drifted out early, angled in and pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out in upper stretch and also weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry, SNEAKING OUT was disqualified and placed second for interference in midstretch.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senorita Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.89 48.45 1:12.89 1:24.78 1:36.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Maxim Rate 120 2 3 2–½ 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–½ Desormeaux 1.20 3 Lady Prancealot 120 3 6 6 6 4–hd 3–1½ 2–¾ Talamo 2.90 5 Ladymidtown 120 5 1 1–2 1–1 1–½ 2–hd 3–ns Bejarano 11.20 6 Hostess 124 6 4 5–1½ 5–1½ 6 4–hd 4–1¼ Blanc 3.40 1 All Star Cast 120 1 2 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 5–2 5–6½ Espinoza 5.90 4 Miss Flawless 120 4 5 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ 6 6 Pereira 22.90

2 MAXIM RATE 4.40 2.60 2.20 3 LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) 3.20 2.60 5 LADYMIDTOWN 3.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $16.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $6.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-5-6) $6.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5) $15.55

Winner–Maxim Rate Grr.f.3 by Exchange Rate out of Catch My Eye, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing. Mutuel Pool $350,491 Roulette Pool $434 Daily Double Pool $21,299 Exacta Pool $153,846 Superfecta Pool $49,016 Trifecta Pool $96,371. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $46.05. Pick Three Pool $50,690.

MAXIM RATE stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took a short lead in upper stretch, battled between rivals through the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) settled inside chasing the pace, came out on the second turn, went four wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and continued willingly to the end. LADYMIDTOWN had speed three deep then angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, fought back on the second turn and just off the rail through the stretch and held third. HOSTESS (GB) three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then between foes leaving the second turn, came out nearing midstretch and was edged for the show. ALL STAR CAST (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and continued willingly but was outfinished. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) hopped some at the start, stalked outside a rival, went three deep between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.28 46.92 1:13.04 1:27.15 1:41.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Camino de Estrella 125 4 4 4 4 2–3½ 2–8 1–2¾ Talamo 1.30 1 Implicitly 125 1 1 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 1–hd 2–6½ Maldonado 1.80 2 Point Guard 125 2 2 3–2½ 3–1 4 4 3–6¼ Fuentes 5.60 3 Desert General 125 3 3 2–hd 2–½ 3–3 3–½ 4 Bejarano 2.80

5 CAMINO DE ESTRELLA 4.60 2.60 1 IMPLICITLY 2.80 2 POINT GUARD

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $13.20 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-2-3) $1.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $6.85 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-6) $4.60

Winner–Camino de Estrella Dbb.h.5 by Mineshaft out of Starseeker, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $319,054 Daily Double Pool $18,891 Exacta Pool $101,001 Superfecta Pool $16,319 Trifecta Pool $42,014. Claimed–Implicitly by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Claimed–Desert General by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–Hard Arch, Roaring Fork. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $13.40. Pick Three Pool $19,628. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $6.20.

CAMINO DE ESTRELLA three deep early, chased off the rail, advanced three wide into the second turn, continued off the inside, bid outside the pacesetter in the stretch, gained the lead under left handed urging past the eighth pole and won clear under a hold late. IMPLICITLY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. POINT GUARD stalked just off the rail then inside on the backstretch, dropped back and came out on the second turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. DESERT GENERAL sent along between foes early, stalked outside a rival, was briefly between horses into the second turn, continued just off the inside on that turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.28 47.15 1:11.39 1:23.74 1:35.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Ellie Arroway 124 3 1 1–1 2–½ 1–1 1–2 1–2¼ Espinoza 14.80 7 Catch the Eye 124 7 8 10–1 10–1½ 9–½ 5–1 2–1¼ Mn Garcia 22.90 11 Miss Bigly 124 11 4 6–1½ 7–1 6–½ 3–hd 3–½ Desormeaux 4.50 2 Cairo Kiss 124 2 6 5–1½ 6–1 3–hd 2–1 4–3¼ Fuentes 15.80 5 Tagline 124 5 12 12 9–½ 4–hd 4–1 5–1¼ Gryder 65.50 6 Fashion Island 124 6 11 11–hd 12 8–1 7–1½ 6–1½ Bejarano 4.70 1 Zest 117 1 10 2–½ 1–1 2–½ 6–½ 7–½ Diaz, Jr. 2.70 9 Mischiffie 124 9 2 3–2½ 3–½ 5–1 8–1 8–2¼ Franco 7.50 8 Confidently 124 8 3 8–hd 11–hd 12 10–hd 9–1¼ Talamo 5.20 12 Kathryn's Sky 124 12 5 7–hd 5–hd 7–hd 9–1½ 10–1 Pereira 12.70 4 Thought I'dmissyou 124 4 9 9–1 8–hd 11–1½ 11–3 11–4¾ Pedroza 49.70 10 Clochard Street 124 10 7 4–hd 4–1 10–hd 12 12 Quinonez 66.90

3 ELLIE ARROWAY 31.60 15.80 9.80 7 CATCH THE EYE 15.60 9.00 11 MISS BIGLY 4.20

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $9.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $84.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $344.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-11-2) $3,232.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-11-2-5) Carryover $1,649 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-11) $1,509.70

Winner–Ellie Arroway B.f.3 by Street Boss out of Brilliant Future, by Mingun. Bred by Lawrence Marshall Opas MD,Frank Sinatra MD & John Jain MD (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $447,789 Roulette Pool $620 Daily Double Pool $27,068 Exacta Pool $207,552 Superfecta Pool $93,303 Super High Five Pool $2,160 Trifecta Pool $155,090. Scratched–Union Song. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-3) paid $48.55. Pick Three Pool $48,716. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-4/5/6-3) 504 tickets with 4 correct paid $203.30. Pick Four Pool $134,360. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-2-4/5/6-3) 349 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,110.60. Pick Five Pool $450,722. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $20.40.

ELLIE ARROWAY had speed outside a rival then angled in and stalked on the backstretch, re-bid along the rail to regain the lead and inched away, kicked clear under left handed urging and proved best. CATCH THE EYE broke in onto foes, was three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide into the second turn, swung six wide into the stretch and gained the show. MISS BIGLY fanned out into the first turn, chased three deep to the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and held third. CAIRO KISS stalked the pace inside then between foes on the second turn and into the stretch, continued toward the inside and was edged for the show. TAGLINE squeezed back at the start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FASHION ISLAND a bit slow to begin and also squeezed at the break, settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out a bit in the drive and could not offer the needed late kick. ZEST a bit slow to begin, pulled along the inside to force then stalked the pace, came out into the backstretch, tugged her way to the lead outside the winner and inched away briefly, dueled on the second turn, drifted out leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) three deep early, stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn, came five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CONFIDENTLY angled in then drifted out into the first turn, chased between foes then toward the inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. KATHRYN'S SKY pulled early and was fanned four wide on the first turn, chased outside, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. THOUGHT I'DMISSYOU came out onto foes just after the start, pulled along the inside stalking the pace, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch, steadied off heels into the second turn, angled in and also weakened. CLOCHARD STREET fanned four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, continued outside foes into the second turn, angled in alongside a runner into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.74 46.25 1:11.50 1:18.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Cats Blame 125 2 3 6 6 4–hd 1–½ Bejarano 2.40 3 Royal Trump 125 3 2 4–1 3–hd 1–hd 2–½ Talamo 2.90 4 Aced 125 4 4 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–2¼ Mn Garcia 16.00 1 Concur 125 1 5 3–hd 5–2 5–hd 4–½ Pereira 3.70 6 Make It a Triple 123 6 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 5–1½ Bednar 2.60 5 Sir Eddie 125 5 6 5–1 4–1 6 6 Fuentes 9.90

2 CATS BLAME 6.80 3.20 2.60 3 ROYAL TRUMP 3.40 2.80 4 ACED 4.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $117.40 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-1) $15.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $27.05

Winner–Cats Blame B.g.5 by Blame out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC, Beerman Family Trust and Rexius, Kurt. Mutuel Pool $418,399 Roulette Pool $371 Daily Double Pool $20,996 Exacta Pool $193,140 Superfecta Pool $68,299 Trifecta Pool $120,654. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $86.65. Pick Three Pool $44,936.

CATS BLAME chased a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under urging to get up three wide late. ROYAL TRUMP stalked between horses then outside a rival, split foes three deep with a bid on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, took a short lead, fought back between horses in deep stretch and was edged late. ACED stalked three deep then bid outside a rival on the backstretch to duel for the lead, battled between horses on the turn and through most of the stretch and continued willingly to be edged for the place. CONCUR saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit close off heels into the turn, continued inside, bid along the rail in deep stretch and was outfinished. MAKE IT A TRIPLE had speed off the rail then angled in, dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence and fought back in the stretch, was between horses a sixteenth out and weakened late. SIR EDDIE tossed his head some at the break, stalked outside, bid four wide on the turn, continued five wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.68 47.01 59.73 1:12.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Vander Kelen 125 2 8 4–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 1–½ Pereira 4.30 4 Kidmon 125 4 6 3–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ Talamo 0.80 3 Iron Curtain 125 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 3–1¾ Flores 9.80 7 Lucky Patrick 125 7 3 2–1½ 2–hd 3–1½ 4–½ Figueroa 5.00 1 Smokin B 125 1 5 5–½ 5–hd 6–1½ 5–2¼ Fuentes 9.30 8 Royal Seeker 118 8 4 7–hd 7–2½ 5–hd 6–3½ Diaz, Jr. 73.50 5 Shaymin 125 5 7 8 6–hd 7–6 7–14 Gutierrez 12.70 6 Bear Down Cats 125 6 2 6–1 8 8 8 Vergara, Jr. 38.90

2 VANDER KELEN 10.60 3.80 3.20 4 KIDMON 2.40 2.20 3 IRON CURTAIN 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $27.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $12.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-3-7) $16.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-3-7-1) $351.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-3) $22.85

Winner–Vander Kelen B.g.4 by New Year's Day out of Ministrel Lisa, by Vindication. Bred by Fairlawn Farm (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: William Branch. Mutuel Pool $295,664 Roulette Pool $211 Daily Double Pool $25,059 Exacta Pool $130,874 Superfecta Pool $74,167 Super High Five Pool $5,205 Trifecta Pool $106,385. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $162.50. Pick Three Pool $40,424.

VANDER KELEN squeezed a bit at the start, pulled between horses stalking the pace and steadied into the turn, continued between foes, came out three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in late stretch. KIDMON had speed between horses then stalked three deep, bid three wide on the turn and into the stretch, re-bid between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly outside the winner. IRON CURTAIN had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away off the rail in the stretch, fought back off the fence in deep stretch and held third. LUCKY PATRICK dueled outside a rival then between horses on the turn, fell back some in the stretch, angled in a bit late and weakened some. SMOKIN B saved ground stalking the pace, continued along the inside in the lane and lacked the needed late kick. ROYAL SEEKER bobbled some at the start, chased outside and five wide into the turn, continued four wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SHAYMIN a bit crowded at the start, chased just off the rail, split horses three deep leaving the turn, was in a bit tight off heels four wide into the stretch and did not rally. BEAR DOWN CATS bobbled a bit at the break, chased between horses, went up four wide on the turn, dropped back and angled in leaving the bend and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.51 45.50 1:10.41 1:16.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Flagstaff 125 5 3 2–hd 3–2 1–hd 1–¾ Espinoza 1.50 1 Candy Cornell 118 1 1 3–hd 1–hd 3–3 2–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 25.90 4 Coil Me Home 125 4 4 1–½ 2–½ 2–hd 3–2½ Franco 1.70 3 California Street 125 3 6 6–2½ 6–½ 5–1 4–2¼ Bejarano 20.30 7 Conquest Cobra 125 7 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–1¼ Talamo 9.80 2 Dia de Pago 125 2 7 7 7 7 6–½ Desormeaux 13.10 6 Oggonis 120 6 5 5–4½ 5–4 6–1½ 7 Espinoza 4.50

5 FLAGSTAFF 5.00 3.40 2.40 1 CANDY CORNELL 15.80 6.40 4 COIL ME HOME 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $31.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $32.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-3) $39.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-4-3-7) $1,430.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $38.40

Winner–Flagstaff Dbb.g.5 by Speightstown out of Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lane's End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $342,682 Roulette Pool $560 Daily Double Pool $16,378 Exacta Pool $159,726 Superfecta Pool $78,627 Super High Five Pool $5,624 Trifecta Pool $122,063. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-5) paid $23.10. Pick Three Pool $49,288.

FLAGSTAFF pressed the pace between horses then dueled three deep on the turn and into the stretch, took a slim advantage nearing midstretch, battled under urging in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. CANDY CORNELL drifted out early then angled in and pressed the pace inside, took a short lead on the turn, fought back a bit off the rail in the final furlong and went willingly to the end. COIL ME HOME had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, fought back between foes in the stretch and bested the others. CALIFORNIA STREET settled a bit off the rail then inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the fence in the drive and lacked the needed rally. CONQUEST COBRA pressed the pace outside then stalked off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and weakened. DIA DE PAGO a bit slow into stride, settled inside then just off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. OGGONIS stalked off the inside, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.31 47.00 1:10.58 1:22.53 1:34.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Air Vice Marshal 123 4 1 2–2 2–2 2–1 1–½ 1–½ Mn Garcia 7.80 7 Majestic Eagle 123 7 5 6–1½ 5–hd 3–hd 3–1 2–½ Fuentes 9.40 8 Starting Bloc 123 8 8 9–4½ 9–4 6–hd 4–hd 3–hd Pereira 18.90 2 United 123 2 7 8–2½ 8–½ 9–½ 10 4–hd Bejarano 2.90 6 Kazan 123 6 9 7–hd 7–1½ 7–hd 6–hd 5–¾ Talamo 6.30 10 Mesut 123 10 10 10 10 10 9–hd 6–½ Espinoza 9.80 9 Dreams of Valor 123 9 2 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 7–nk Maldonado 14.00 3 Ya Gotta Wanna 123 3 3 5–1 6–1½ 8–1½ 5–hd 8–nk Gryder 4.50 5 Count Alexander 123 5 4 3–2½ 3–1½ 4–hd 7–½ 9–3¼ Franco 4.60 1 Harbour Master 123 1 6 4–1½ 4–½ 5–1½ 8–1 10 Espinoza 49.90

4 AIR VICE MARSHAL 17.60 10.40 6.60 7 MAJESTIC EAGLE 11.40 9.00 8 STARTING BLOC 7.40

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $15.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $58.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $105.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-8-2) $465.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-8) $616.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-8-2-6) Carryover $2,325

Winner–Air Vice Marshal B.h.6 by War Front out of Gold Vault, by Arch. Bred by Cherry Valley Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Purple Rein Racing. Mutuel Pool $410,669 Roulette Pool $475 Daily Double Pool $29,142 Exacta Pool $210,736 Superfecta Pool $85,452 Trifecta Pool $138,814 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,052. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $83.30. Pick Three Pool $35,661.

AIR VICE MARSHAL had speed inside then stalked the pace, came out to bid alongside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in deep stretch and held. MAJESTIC EAGLE bobbled at the start, chased outside a rival, split horses into the second turn, continued inside, came out into the stretch and rallied between foes. STARTING BLOC angled in and settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. UNITED saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and also went four wide into the stretch and rallied between foes then four wide on the line. KAZAN (IRE) broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and was outfinished. MESUT also a bit slow into stride, angled in just off the rail, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and finished with interest. DREAMS OF VALOR had speed outside the winner then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. YA GOTTA WANNA saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, got through inside in the drive and had a mild bid late. COUNT ALEXANDER stalked a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HARBOUR MASTER (GB) came a bit off the rail into the first turn to chase the pace, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and dropped back.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.13 46.14 58.75 1:05.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 DQ–Road Rager 124 9 1 2–2 2–2½ 1–hd 1–ns Gryder 13.60 7 Hang a Star 124 7 3 3–½ 3–½ 2–4 2–8¼ Talamo 2.10 5 Crystal Lake 124 5 9 7–hd 5–hd 5–½ 3–1¼ Mn Garcia 24.90 6 Scarlet 124 6 2 6–hd 7–1½ 6–3½ 4–1 Bejarano 2.60 8 Apples Arch 124 8 5 4–hd 4–2 4–1½ 5–6¼ Maldonado 10.10 2 So Much Happy 124 2 4 1–1 1–hd 3–½ 6–nk Gutierrez 11.20 3 Gas Can 124 3 8 5–1 6–hd 7–4 7–3¼ Quinonez 38.60 1 Ma Bella 124 1 7 8–1 8–hd 8–½ 8–nk Pereira 7.60 4 True Mischief 124 4 6 9 9 9 9 Franco 5.00

7 HANG A STAR 6.20 4.00 3.00 9 DQ–ROAD RAGER 11.00 8.40 5 CRYSTAL LAKE 9.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $106.80 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $30.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-5-6) $266.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-5) $228.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-5-6-8) Carryover $8,783

Winner–Hang a Star B.f.3 by Tapizar out of Homecoming Dance, by Vindication. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $413,884 Roulette Pool $291 Daily Double Pool $33,092 Exacta Pool $226,603 Superfecta Pool $100,344 Trifecta Pool $159,815 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,465. Scratched–none. DQ–#9 Road Rager–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 2nd. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $46.95. Pick Three Pool $40,022.

ROAD RAGER had speed outside then stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back off the rail, drifted out under left handed urging to brush with HANG A STAR a sixteenth out and gamely held. HANG A STAR stalked three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the leader in midstretch, was brushed by that one in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not get by. CRYSTAL LAKE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then chased outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and gained the show. SCARLET chased off the rail then between horses on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. APPLES ARCH stalked outside then four wide into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. SO MUCH HAPPY had speed inside then inched away leaving the backstretch, dueled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the stretch. GAS CAN bobbled some at the start, stalked between horses then chased inside on the turn and weakened. MA BELLA saved ground chasing the pace, fell back into the stretch and had little left for the drive. TRUE MISCHIEF chased between horses early then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and lacked a further response.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.25 48.53 1:12.79 1:24.54 1:36.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Heathers Grey 120 11 3 2–1½ 2–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ Gryder 6.20 9 Kittyhawk Lass 120 9 5 5–2 3–1 3–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Quinonez 10.20 12 Dulverton Darling 113 12 7 7–1½ 6–1 5–hd 4–1 3–½ Diaz, Jr. 21.80 4 Lucky Stepper 120 4 1 3–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ 4–1¼ Espinoza 3.30 2 Beyond Pleasure 125 2 4 4–½ 5–½ 6–2 5–2½ 5–1½ Pereira 3.00 10 Sapori Girl 120 10 12 12 12 9–1 6–hd 6–1½ Talamo 6.70 1 Daybreak 125 1 9 10–hd 11–1½ 8–½ 7–1½ 7–2¼ Fuentes 22.30 3 Boldest Vow 125 3 6 8–1 10–hd 12 10–3½ 8–ns Figueroa 7.50 8 K P Satellite 120 8 11 9–hd 9–1½ 7–1 8–1 9–7¾ Delgadillo 11.40 7 Cuyahoga Falls 120 7 8 6–½ 8–hd 10–hd 11–3½ 10–2¼ Franco 44.80 5 Acadia Fleet 120 5 2 1–3 1–1 2–hd 9–½ 11–4¼ Linares 40.30 6 Girl Can Partie 120 6 10 11–2½ 7–hd 11–1 12 12 Flores 54.40

11 HEATHERS GREY 14.40 8.20 5.60 9 KITTYHAWK LASS 10.60 7.20 12 DULVERTON DARLING 14.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-11) $80.60 $1 EXACTA (11-9) $72.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-9-12-4) $999.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-9-12-4-2) $25,294.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-9-12) $701.70

Winner–Heathers Grey Grr.f.3 by The Factor out of Jinny Jump Up, by Jump Start. Bred by Frederick C. Wieting (KY). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $460,681 Roulette Pool $382 Daily Double Pool $105,784 Exacta Pool $265,297 Superfecta Pool $147,498 Super High Five Pool $21,639 Trifecta Pool $218,901. Scratched–Breezy Bee. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-11) paid $129.75. Pick Three Pool $83,593. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-7-11) 794 tickets with 4 correct paid $422.25. Pick Four Pool $439,083. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-4-7-11) 113 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,043.35. Pick Five Pool $302,546. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-2-5-4-7-11) 40 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,496.82. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $185,732. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $356,333.

HEATHERS GREY stalked just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the led on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, kicked clear under urging and held. KITTYHAWK LASS stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. DULVERTON DARLING angled in and chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. LUCKY STEPPER saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch and was edged for third. BEYOND PLEASURE chased inside, split horses on the backstretch, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SAPORI GIRL broke slowly, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. DAYBREAK (GB) pulled along the inside then chased a bit off the rail, went between horses on the backstretch, angled to the inside into the stretch and did not rally. BOLDEST VOW tugged her way along inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. K P SATELLITE chased between horses then a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked a rally. CUYAHOGA FALLS angled in early and saved ground, fell back leaving the second turn and weakened. ACADIA FLEET had speed outside a rival then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled briefly on the second turn and also weakened. GIRL CAN PARTIE pulled and steadied between horses early, went four wide into the first turn and on the backstretch, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.