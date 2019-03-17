Kyle Busch wins Auto Club 400 to earn his 200th NASCAR victory

Kyle Busch captured his 200th career national NASCAR series race Sunday by winning the Auto Club 400 in Fontana.
It was Busch’s 53rd victory in NASCAR’s premier Monster Energy Cup Series, and he also has 94 wins in its second-tier Xfinity Series and 53 wins in its Truck Series.
“That’s an awesome race car,” Busch, 33, said after carrying a flag that said “200 Wins” out his window on his cool-down lap. “To win 200, whatever it means, it means a lot to me. Just wish we can keep it going.”
Joey Logano finished second, 2.4 seconds behind, at Auto Club Speedway. Brad Keselowski was third and Kevin Harvick finished fourth.
Busch’s green No. 18 Toyota, prepared by Joe Gibbs Racing, was the dominant car for much of the race, but the Las Vegas native still needed some luck on St. Patrick’s Day.
He was leading with about 77 laps left when he was penalized for speeding too fast out of the pits. That dropped him to 18th in the field.
After he had charged back to sixth place, a caution period occurred with 38 laps left that bunched up the field and enabled Busch to rejoin the leaders. He soon retook the lead and never relinquished it again.
This was Busch’s fourth career Cup victory at Auto Club Speedway. He won his first Cup race there in 2005 while driving for Hendrick Motorsports.