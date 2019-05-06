Advertisement

Maximum Security won’t run in Preakness; owner will appeal Kentucky Derby disqualification

By Associated Press
May 06, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Maximum Security, second from right, initially won the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday but was later disqualified. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Maximum Security will not run in the Preakness Stakes, according to his owner, who also said he plans to appeal the horse’s disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

Gary West confirmed the decision to keep Maximum Security out of the May 18 race by phone to the Associated Press. “There's really no need, not having an opportunity to run for the Triple Crown to run a horse back in two weeks,” he said.

Maximum Security became the first Derby winner to be disqualified for interference on Saturday. After an objection, racing stewards ruled that the colt swerved out and impeded the path of several horses between the far and final turns. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was elevated to first.

West has said he realizes the appeals process will take “months, if not years.” The owner has sought to see replays of the race that stewards used to reach their landmark decision.
