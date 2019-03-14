Advertisement

Pac-12 men's basketball tournament: McKinley Wright leads Colorado to 56-51 win over California

By Associated Press
Mar 13, 2019 | 5:00 PM
| Las Vegas
Colorado's McKinley Wright IV celebrates after a play against California during the first half of a game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points and Colorado held off California 56-51 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The fifth-seeded Buffaloes (20-11) had a hard time holding onto the ball, committing a season-high 23 turnovers, but made up for it by shutting down the Bears defensively.

Colorado used an eight-point burst midway through the second half to go up 10 and held off a late Cal charge to remain undefeated (8-0) in Pac-12 Tournament first-round games

The Buffaloes move on to face No. 4 seed Oregon State in Thursday's quarterfinals.

USC 78, Arizona 65

