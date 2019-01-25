Pac-12 opts out of football championship agreement with Levi’s Stadium

The Pac-12 Conference has opted out of its agreement with Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and could be looking to relocate its football championship after 2019.
That could mean a move to Las Vegas. Or maybe even to the new Rams stadium.
The Pac-12’s contract with the San Francisco 49ers’ state-of-the-art venue was supposed to run through 2020 but conference officials exercised an option on the final year.
“Both organizations have deeply enjoyed their partnership throughout the years and look forward to working closely on [the 2019] championship game, while continuing to discuss the future of the game,” the conference said in a joint statement with the stadium.
The potential move doesn’t come as a huge surprise, not with the announced crowd for last December’s matchup between Washington and Utah at a less-than-encouraging 35,134.
Though neither side appears to have ruled out the game remaining in Santa Clara, the statement mentioned that, from the outset of the contract, “both parties agreed to leave open the option for the conference to explore other new venues that would become available throughout the region.”
That could suggest a move to the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, a destination city that already hosts the conference basketball tournament. The Rams’ facility in Inglewood might also be in the running.
The conference began staging a football championship in 2011, after expanding to 12 schools and splitting into North and South divisions. The game was first played at Levi’s Stadium in 2014.