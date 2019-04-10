Jockeys’ Guild agrees to call off no-whip day at Santa Anita

The jockeys at both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields will be using a GT360 riding crop, which was tested at Keeneland this past weekend. Designed by jockey Ramon Dominguez, it is supposed to be lighter and better for both the jockeys and horses. Jockeys contend that the crops currently used are mostly just noisemakers and do not hurt the horse. They say it keeps the horse focused or can be used to direct them out of trouble.