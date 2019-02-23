Southland basketball roundup: No. 12 Oregon State women beat USC 68-61

Pivec's jumper with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter sparked a 16-2 run that turned a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead with 22 seconds to go. Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum highlighted the run with back-to-back 3-pointers — Goodman giving the Beavers (22-5, 12-3 Pac-12) the lead for good at 61-59 and Slocum pushing the lead to five with 32 seconds left.