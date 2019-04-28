Advertisement

Valtteri Bottas leads Mercedes one-two finish at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Associated Press
Apr 28, 2019 | 7:05 AM
| BAKU, Azerbaijan
Valtteri Bottas races through the streets of Baku during the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan on April 28. (Clive Mason / Getty Images)

Valtteri Bottas held off Lewis Hamilton before cruising to victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday to continue Mercedes' dominance of the title race.

That was the fourth straight one-two finish for Mercedes, the best start to a season by a two-car team in Formula One history.

Bottas was challenged by teammate Lewis Hamilton at the start but held on to the lead after they battled through the opening two corners.

Bottas took over the championship lead from Hamilton, who took second place behind the Finn.

Sebastian Vettel was third as Ferrari failed to challenge Mercedes on a track that had been widely considered to favor the Italian team.

