Pac-12 basketball: Remy Martin leads Arizona State past Arizona

Remy Martin scored a career-high 31 points, eight in overtime, and Arizona State ended a six-game losing streak against arch-rival Arizona with a 95-88 victory over the Wildcats on Thursday night.
Rob Edwards added 19 points for the Sun Devils (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) in Bobby Hurley's first win over Sean Miller's Wildcats since becoming the Arizona State coach four seasons ago. Zylan Cheatham had 11 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, two games after grabbing 20 boards at UCLA.
Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman scored 19 apiece and Kyle Randolph 17 for the Wildcats (14-8, 5-4), who have lost three straight. Arizona was without guard Brandon Williams with an ankle injury.
Oregon 78, at Utah 72: Will Richardson scored a career-high 19 points to lead Oregon to a win over Utah on Thursday night.
Ehab Amin scored 15 points and Paul White added 14 to compliment the Ducks' suffocating defense that caused 19 turnovers and frustrated the Utes.
Donnie Tillman and Sedrick Barefield each scored 16 for Utah, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Barefield was point of focus for the Oregon defense and made just 4 of 16 field goal attempts.
Oregon State 76, at Colorado 74: Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 points, Tres Tinkle had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Oregon State to a win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night.
Ethan Thompson had 14 points, including a dunk that ignited an 8-4 run late to help the Beavers (13-7, 5-3 Pac-12) to the win.
McKinley Wright led Colorado with 18 points and Evan Battey had six of his 16 points late in the second half. Colorado lost for just the third time at home this season.