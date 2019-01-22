NBA: Joel Embiid gets better of James Harden in victory

Embiid scored 24 points in the first half to help the 76ers to a 65-50 halftime lead, and he punctuated an entertaining opening 24 minutes by pinning Harden’s layup attempt with 7.5 seconds left for a crowd-pleasing block. The duo had to be separated with 38.7 seconds left in the half, with each being issued a technical, after Harden took exception to Embiid’s foul on him.