Best Game Ever: Tobias Harris talks winning the battle for Long Island

“The best game? It was senior year. Long Island championship, us versus Longwood. I’ve got to set the scene. Both teams were undefeated (Longwood had lost twice that season, but both games were in an out-of-state tournament), it was the battle of the Island, pretty much. There was a lot of junk-talkin’ leading up to the game — even to this day. People from Longwood in Long Island still hold a grudge against me, you know? It was an intense game, back and forth. We heard they had to turn away 2,500 people. It was played at Farmingdale State, a college. Everybody was there. One side was Longwood; the other side, my school, the Hills West fans. And every play, it was rocking. That was my favorite game. I’ll never forget that game. They were playing some crazy defense on us but I eventually picked up in the fourth quarter. My little brother was on my team and he hit a big three for us. You can find some clips out there.”