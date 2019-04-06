Best Game Ever: Dwyane Wade was addicted to basketball after making his first basket

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Dwyane Wade.
1991, Blue Island, Ill., youth league
6 points
It seems fitting that the final Best Game Ever this week goes to a future Hall of Famer who will play his last NBA game ever on Tuesday in Brooklyn. Wade once scored 55 in a game against the New York Knicks. He dropped 46 in an elimination game against the Boston Celtics. He won three NBA titles. He led Marquette to a Final Four. None of those moments would’ve happened without the best game Wade ever played — the first one. Once the ball went through the basket, Wade was addicted.
“One of the most memorable moments for me in basketball is when I scored my first bucket ever. The day I scored my first bucket, I remember it. I remember I went coast to coast and threw up the luckiest shot and I couldn't believe it went in. I had never scored with refs and on a team. I had six points that day and I remember all six of those points just like I remember scoring 40 in the Finals. … Me scoring those buckets and the feeling that I had was just a feeling I wanted to feel forever.”