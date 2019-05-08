Advertisement

Three UCLA players and one from USC invited to NBA draft combine

By
May 08, 2019 | 2:00 PM
UCLA center Moses Brown averaged 10.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 60.7% shooting from the field last season. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

UCLA's Moses Brown, Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes as well as USC's Kevin Porter Jr. are among 66 draft-eligible players invited to the NBA combine, which takes place May 16-17 at Quest Multisport in Chicago.

Headlining the invitees are Duke’s Zion Williams, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish along with Murray State’s Ja Morant, who are all expected to be lottery picks on June 20 when the NBA draft is held at Barclays Center in New York.

Former Santa Ana Mater Dei High star Bol Bol, who played only nine games as a freshman last season at Oregon because of a foot injury, is also invited to the camp.

The Lakers are involved in the draft lottery and have a 2% chance to land the No. 1 overall selection. That will be their only pick in the two-round draft.

The Clippers also have two second-round picks, 48th and 56th overall.

Here is the list of 66 players that the NBA released Wednesday:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

RJ Barrett, Duke

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Darius Bazley, Sharonville (Ohio) Princeton High

Bol Bol, Oregon

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

Brian Bowen, Sydney Kings (Australia)

Ky Bowman, Boston College

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Moses Brown, UCLA

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Quentin Grimes, Kansas

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Jaylen Hands, UCLA

Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest

Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Cameron Johnson, North Carolina

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State

Louis King, Oregon

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

Jalen Lecque, Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy

Nassir Little, North Carolina

Charles Matthews, Michigan

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Ja Morant, Murray State

Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga

Jaylen Nowell, Washington

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Chuma Okeke, Auburn

KZ Okpala, Stanford

Miye Oni, Yale

Eric Paschall, Villanova

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Kevin Porter Jr., USC

Jontay Porter, Missouri

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Cam Reddish, Duke

Naz Reid, LSU

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia)

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt

Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Coby White, North Carolina

Kris Wilkes, UCLA

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Zion Williamson, Duke

Dylan Windler, Belmont

