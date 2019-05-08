Three UCLA players and one from USC invited to NBA draft combine

UCLA's Moses Brown, Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes as well as USC's Kevin Porter Jr. are among 66 draft-eligible players invited to the NBA combine, which takes place May 16-17 at Quest Multisport in Chicago.
Headlining the invitees are Duke’s Zion Williams, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish along with Murray State’s Ja Morant, who are all expected to be lottery picks on June 20 when the NBA draft is held at Barclays Center in New York.
Former Santa Ana Mater Dei High star Bol Bol, who played only nine games as a freshman last season at Oregon because of a foot injury, is also invited to the camp.
The Lakers are involved in the draft lottery and have a 2% chance to land the No. 1 overall selection. That will be their only pick in the two-round draft.
The Clippers also have two second-round picks, 48th and 56th overall.
Here is the list of 66 players that the NBA released Wednesday:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
RJ Barrett, Duke
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
Darius Bazley, Sharonville (Ohio) Princeton High
Bol Bol, Oregon
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
Brian Bowen, Sydney Kings (Australia)
Ky Bowman, Boston College
Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
Moses Brown, UCLA
Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
Quentin Grimes, Kansas
Kyle Guy, Virginia
Jaylen Hands, UCLA
Jaxson Hayes, Texas
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
Ty Jerome, Virginia
Cameron Johnson, North Carolina
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
Louis King, Oregon
Romeo Langford, Indiana
Dedric Lawson, Kansas
Jalen Lecque, Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy
Nassir Little, North Carolina
Charles Matthews, Michigan
Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
Ja Morant, Murray State
Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga
Jaylen Nowell, Washington
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Chuma Okeke, Auburn
KZ Okpala, Stanford
Miye Oni, Yale
Eric Paschall, Villanova
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
Jordan Poole, Michigan
Kevin Porter Jr., USC
Jontay Porter, Missouri
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Cam Reddish, Duke
Naz Reid, LSU
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia)
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State
Coby White, North Carolina
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Zion Williamson, Duke
Dylan Windler, Belmont