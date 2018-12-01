NBA Fastbreak: Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard comfortable in new homes

The Houston Rockets continue to be one of the more perplexing teams in the league, dropping four in a row to Detroit, Cleveland, Washington and Dallas before beating the struggling Spurs. Their defensive inconsistencies are the biggest culprit. … Denver is winning games despite point guard Jamal Murray’s poor shooting. Once Murray, who plenty of people tabbed to take a big step forward this season, gets going, the Nuggets should be even tougher. … There was some optimism in the Indiana Pacers locker room that star guard Victor Oladipo could be back sooner than later from the knee injury that’s kept him out of action. Oladipo went through on-court conditioning drills Thursday night before the Lakers played the Pacers.