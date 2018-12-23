NBA Fastbreak: LeBron James' tampering debate remains a hot topic

Former USC guard Jordan McLaughlin might have had the best performance of anyone at the Winter Showcase, scoring 32 points with eight assists and six steals in the Long Island Nets’ win Thursday. McLaughlin, who is not on a two-way contract, is a little small at 6-foot-1 in some scouts’ eyes. … Former first-round pick John Jenkins (6-4, 215) played well in Las Vegas and could get another shot with a team looking for a shooting guard with good size. … There were some whispers that the New York Knicks might be the team to watch when it comes to Bulls forward Jabari Parker, who already is out of Chicago’s plans after he signed with his hometown team in the offseason. … Some NBA executives believe Austin Rivers, whom Phoenix waived last week, could end up with Golden State as the Warriors try to upgrade their bench.