NBA Fastbreak: LaMarcus Aldridge's 56-point game for Spurs remarkably unusual

The Thunder will honor longtime forward Nick Collison on March 20 by retiring his No. 4 jersey — the first number retired since the team moved from Seattle in 2008. Collison played 14 seasons with the franchise, including four in Seattle. His longevity was more prolific than his production — he averaged fewer than six points over his 910-game career. … The Charlotte Hornets, who entered Saturday as the No. 8 seed in the East, entered Saturday 11 1/2 games behind first-place Toronto. In the West, the 14th-place Memphis Grizzlies entered Saturday 10 games out of first. … Washington’s last three wins have come at Oklahoma City and at home against Philadelphia and Milwaukee. Over the Wizards’ last five games, Bradley Beal is averaging 30.4 points. … Dallas guard J.J. Barea tore his right Achilles tendon against Minnesota and will miss the rest of the season.