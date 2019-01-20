NBA Fastbreak: D'Angelo Russell, former future of Lakers, lives up to hype with Nets

New Orleans forward Anthony Davis is set to miss at least a week after he sprained a finger on his left hand, slamming the brakes on a quick stretch of full health for the Pelicans. … Buyout season, which normally starts after the trade deadline, is already here. The Nets waived Kenneth Faried on Saturday, with Houston the likely landing spot to help the Rockets survive without injured center Clint Capela. … Chicago rookie Wendell Carter Jr.’s season could be over if he goes through with a team-recommended surgery on his injured thumb.