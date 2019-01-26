NBA Fastbreak: Bucks' Brook Lopez part of three-point craze; Lakers could use that

Jabari Parker and Enes Kanter could end up traded for one another in what would likely have to be a three-team deal or the two could end up on the buyout market. Neither the Chicago Bulls nor the Knicks have long-term plans for the players and both could end up in diminished roles for contenders looking to shore up their depth. Houston has benefited by signing Austin Rivers and Kenneth Faried. … The NBA stuck to the letter of the law in suspending Denver center Nikola Jokic for one game after he left the bench during a fight between the Nuggets and the Jazz. … One reason the Jazz have won 10 of their last 12 games is Kyle Korver. The Jazz have needed scoring and shooting all season, and in the 28 games he’s played for Utah this season, Korver has made a three-pointer in 25 of them.