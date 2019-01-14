NBA notes: Celtics star Kyrie Irving to miss game tonight because of quadriceps injury

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will sit out Boston's game against Brooklyn on Monday night because of a right quadriceps injury.
Irving said he was hurt Saturday in a loss at Orlando. Irving said he expects to return Wednesday against Toronto.
The Celtics say guard Marcus Smart also is unavailable because of an illness.
Boston has lost two consecutive games.
Former NBA All-Star Shareef Abdur-Rahim is starting his first full week as president of the G League. Abdur-Rahim is replacing Malcolm Turner, who stepped down last month to take over as athletic director at Vanderbilt. Turner's last day with the G League was last week. So now it's Abdur-Rahim's task to keep taking the league to higher levels.