NBA notes: Timberwolves' Taj Gibson fined $25,000 by NBA for making obscene gesture

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture toward an official.
NBA executive Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the punishment on Saturday.
Gibson grew frustrated after he was called for a foul when Utah's Joe Ingles drove to the basket during the third quarter of Friday night's 106-102 loss to the Jazz.
He received two technical fouls and had to be restrained by his teammates after he was ejected with 6:41 left in the quarter.
Curry brothers in three-point contest
The NBA's All-Star weekend is shaping up to be quite the family affair, with the Curry brothers facing each other in the 3-point contest.
Stephen Curry told ESPN that he and brother Seth Curry of the Portland Trail Blazers will square off Feb. 16 in Charlotte, their hometown.
The Golden State star says the contest will be fun, but he knows his brother is “going to be gunning for me, though. That's the problem.”
The NBA has not released the full field of competitors for the All-Star Saturday Night events. This will be the sixth time Stephen Curry has been in the contest and the first for Seth Curry. Their father, Dell Curry, was a two-time participant.