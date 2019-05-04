NBA notes: 76ers' Ben Simmons fined $20,000 for elbowing Kyle Lowry in groin

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been fined $20,000 and assessed a flagrant foul 1 for elbowing Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the groin during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the penalties Thursday, a day after the incident in the second quarter of the 76ers' 116-95 home victory. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1.
The incident occurred when Lowry was trying to box out Simmons during a rebounding situation. Simmons jumped for the rebound and crashed to the court moments later with Lowry standing over him.
Simmons was on his hip and reached up with an elbow and struck Lowry in the groin. No foul was called on the play or for the elbow.
Bulls extend contract of Boylen
The Chicago Bulls and coach Jim Boylen have agreed to a contract extension.
Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said at the end of the season that Boylen would likely get an extension. The Bulls made it official on Friday, though they did not announce the length or financial terms.
Chicago went 22-60 in one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Boylen got off to a rocky start and finished with a 17-41 record after getting promoted from assistant coach when the team fired Fred Hoiberg in December.
His first week included a team-record 56-point blowout loss and a few players raising the possibility of boycotting practice the following day. But the Bulls smoothed things over.