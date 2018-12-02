NBA: Pistons spoil Stephen Curry's return with 111-102 victory over Warriors

Hayward scored 11 of Boston's final 15 points over the last 3 1/2 minutes of the game and made four of five shots from 3-point range. Kyrie Irving pitched in 21 points and nine assists, Jayson Tatum added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Marcus Morris had 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for the Celtics. They lost eight of 12 games before starting their streak.