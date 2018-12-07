Jazz overcome Rudy Gobert's quick ejection, rout Rockets 118-91

Troy Daniels had a season-high 15 points for the struggling Suns, who were held to nine points in the first quarter for the second consecutive game and have lost seven straight. Phoenix has just four victories this season, and just one on the road. Phoenix missed T.J. Warren for the fourth straight game because of right ankle soreness and Devin Booker for the second game because of a left hamstring strain. Booker is the team's top scorer, averaging 23.5 points, while Warren averages 17.7.